Someone in Ontario is trying to sell his mom's $2 million house using a cast of muppets

When it comes to selling real estate in Ontario there are a lot of sales tactics out there, but normally they don't involve Muppet-style puppets.

But Arty Basinski, a sales representative at 21st Century Regal Realty Inc. Brokerage, decided to get extra creative when it came to selling his parent's home in Caledon.

"The real estate industry is very monotonous with cookie cutter virtual tours and headshots etc. So I just want to do something fun and creative to have my clients property stand out in a very competitive market," Basinski told blogTO, who often does music videos for many of his client's listings.

The results are some of the most delightful virtual home tour videos on the internet.

"It also turns out to be a lasting memento for clients that have something creative to remember their home by," he added.

But the video for his own mother's home at 43 Valleyscape Tr. in Caledon, Ontario is extra special.

"I wrote the music and had my friend Dan Guiry sing on it. I thought he kind of sounded like a Muppet so I though I'd make the video with puppets," Basinski explained.

The video features interior and exterior shots of the house, along side several puppets singing: "It should be you who buys my Mom's house."

Basinski's mother also makes an appearance in the video pretending to play the synth. It's a must-watch.

The home, listed for $1,998,000, is pretty standard, featuring four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms but has nice touches like crown moulding, hardwood floors and built-in bookcases.

It has a lovely custom kitchen with a nine-foot island, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

The bedrooms are spacious and bright.

The primary bedroom has a large ensuite and walk-in closet.

There's also been several upgrades throughout the home including the decks, powder room and laundry room.

But as Basinski told blogTO: "The finished walk out basement that looks onto a ravine is the selling point."

The home backs on to the ravine surrounding Etobicoke Creek which means no backyard neighbours. Ah, the luxury!

Basinski told blogTO that since the video dropped there has been an increase in showings and a couple of offers.

"But as of right now this beauty property overlooking a ravine is still available," he told blogTO.