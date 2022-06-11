Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
43 valleyscape trail caledon

Someone in Ontario is trying to sell his mom's $2 million house using a cast of muppets

When it comes to selling real estate in Ontario there are a lot of sales tactics out there, but normally they don't involve Muppet-style puppets. 

But Arty Basinski, a sales representative at 21st Century Regal Realty Inc. Brokerage, decided to get extra creative when it came to selling his parent's home in Caledon. 

"The real estate industry is very monotonous with cookie cutter virtual tours and headshots etc. So I just want to do something fun and creative to have my clients property stand out in a very competitive market," Basinski told blogTO, who often does music videos for many of his client's listings. 43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The living room is open concept with the kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining. 

The results are some of the most delightful virtual home tour videos on the internet.

"It also turns out to be a lasting memento for clients that have something creative to remember their home by," he added.

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The dining room. 

But the video for his own mother's home at 43 Valleyscape Tr. in Caledon, Ontario is extra special. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The foyer. 

"I wrote the music and had my friend Dan Guiry sing on it. I thought he kind of sounded like a Muppet so I though I'd make the video with puppets," Basinski explained. 

The video features interior and exterior shots of the house, along side several puppets singing: "It should be you who buys my Mom's house."

Basinski's mother also makes an appearance in the video pretending to play the synth. It's a must-watch. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The finished basement that has a walk-out to the backyard. 

The home, listed for $1,998,000, is pretty standard, featuring four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms but has nice touches like crown moulding, hardwood floors and built-in bookcases.  

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The kitchen. 

It has a lovely custom kitchen with a nine-foot island, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are spacious and bright. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has a large ensuite and walk-in closet. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The recently renovated laundry room. 

There's also been several upgrades throughout the home including the decks, powder room and laundry room. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The home boasts a two-tiered deck. 

But as Basinski told blogTO: "The finished walk out basement that looks onto a ravine is the selling point."

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

An aerial shot of the surrounding nature. 

The home backs on to the ravine surrounding Etobicoke Creek which means no backyard neighbours. Ah, the luxury!

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The office has custom cabinetry. 

Basinski told blogTO that since the video dropped there has been an increase in showings and a couple of offers. 

43 Valleyscape Tr Caledon

The home was built by Greenpark and has over 3,000-square-feet of living space. 

"But as of right now this beauty property overlooking a ravine is still available," he told blogTO.

Photos by

