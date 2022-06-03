Toronto apartment in an old mansion with Austrian castle vibes is on sale for $3 million

While most Rosedale mansions are single family homes, this one was converted into three separate apartments in 1989.

With only three units in the home, opportunities to purchase one of the luxury condos doesn't come around often.

The last time a unit was on sale here was 2013. It was for the main level unit and it sold for $2,280,000.

Now, Unit B, which comprises of the entire second level of the home, is up for grabs and it's a stunner.

It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and over 2,500 square-feet of interior living space.

"This property is one of the best to come to the market as it checks all the boxes and would appeal to so many different people," said realtor James Warren.

"It appeals to singles, a small family or empty nesters," he noted, adding that it's the perfect place for anyone who wants turn key living, but not in a high rise.

It is definitely nothing like a typical Toronto high rise. The craftsmanship of this home is exemplary with the highest quality materials and finishings.

For example, the home boasts imported custom German windows, custom built-ins, and black granite floors.

Although, the biggest flex in this house is the fireplaces. In the living room there's a custom carved 18th century wood mantel fireplace curated from an Austrian Castle.

And in the dining room there's a custom designed 19th century granite mantel curated from an Austrian Castle.

The principal rooms are spacious enough to have big gatherings and have an abundance of natural light. And while the rooms a separate they all flow well together.

In addition, there is a den at one end of the apartment so you can have your privacy when you need it.

Also the nice thing about this unit is it's all on one level and if you have mobility issues there's direct elevator access to the unit from the garage.

"It's a bungalow in the treetops," Warren told blogTO. And speaking of which, Unit B has the largest private outdoor space out of the three apartments.

It's a whopping 1,750 square-feet.

"The U-shaped terrace has exposures to the North, South, East, and West with delineated spaces for lounging, al-fresco dining, cooking, or having your morning coffee," explained Warren.

"The planters that surround the terrace are fully irrigated for ease of maintenance and the fountain in the main space is tied to an electric on/off switch. The terrace entrance from the kitchen has an automatic retractable awning for those hot summer days for relief from the sun. It is truly an outdoor oasis," he added.

The condo is currently listed for $3,150,000.