Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
37 Elm Ave. Toronto

Toronto apartment in an old mansion with Austrian castle vibes is on sale for $3 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While most Rosedale mansions are single family homes, this one was converted into three separate apartments in 1989. 

With only three units in the home, opportunities to purchase one of the luxury condos doesn't come around often. 

The last time a unit was on sale here was 2013. It was for the main level unit and it sold for $2,280,000.37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The living room with a huge bay window.

Now, Unit B, which comprises of the entire second level of the home, is up for grabs and it's a stunner. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and over 2,500 square-feet of interior living space.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The front entrance. 

"This property is one of the best to come to the market as it checks all the boxes and would appeal to so many different people," said realtor James Warren. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The open concept family room and kitchen.

"It appeals to singles, a small family or empty nesters," he noted, adding that it's the perfect place for anyone who wants turn key living, but not in a high rise.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

It is definitely nothing like a typical Toronto high rise. The craftsmanship of this home is exemplary with the highest quality materials and finishings.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

A walk-in closet. 

For example, the home boasts imported custom German windows, custom built-ins, and black granite floors.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The extravagant fireplace in the living room. 

Although, the biggest flex in this house is the fireplaces. In the living room there's a custom carved 18th century wood mantel fireplace curated from an Austrian Castle.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

And in the dining room there's a custom designed 19th century granite mantel curated from an Austrian Castle. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The family room walks-out onto the terrace. 

The principal rooms are spacious enough to have big gatherings and have an abundance of natural light. And while the rooms a separate they all flow well together. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The den with built-ins and a gas fireplace. 

In addition, there is a den at one end of the apartment so you can have your privacy when you need it. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Also the nice thing about this unit is it's all on one level and if you have mobility issues there's direct elevator access to the unit from the garage. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

"It's a bungalow in the treetops," Warren told blogTO. And speaking of which, Unit B has the largest private outdoor space out of the three apartments.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

A private BBQ area. 

It's a whopping 1,750 square-feet.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The large terrace. 

"The U-shaped terrace has exposures to the North, South, East, and West with delineated spaces for lounging, al-fresco dining, cooking, or having your morning coffee," explained Warren. 

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The water fountain on the terrace. 

"The planters that surround the terrace are fully irrigated for ease of maintenance and the fountain in the main space is tied to an electric on/off switch. The terrace entrance from the kitchen has an automatic retractable awning for those hot summer days for relief from the sun. It is truly an outdoor oasis," he added.

37 Elm Ave. Toronto

The grounds are well maintained. 

The condo is currently listed for $3,150,000.

Photos by

Silverhouse

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Home prices are finally starting to drop hard in Toronto as bonkers market cools

Toronto apartment in an old mansion with Austrian castle vibes is on sale for $3 million

Someone wants to redevelop part of Hamilton's skyline of flame-spitting steel mills

GTA rent prices just saw their biggest increase so far this year

Not a single major city in Canada is affordable for people under the age of 30

Toronto condos and rentals are a whole lot smaller than they were two decades ago

This 100-year-old home in Oshawa was listed for only $1

An iconic Toronto building's brand-new addition is already generating controversy