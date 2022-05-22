This $6 million Toronto home was built by the same guy who designed St. Lawerence Market

As realtor Gillian Oxley writes in the listing, 93 Elm Ave. is "one of the most majestic Rosedale mansions to come to market in years."

The home was originally built in 1901 by John Wilson Siddall for a John H.C. Durham.

Siddall was a renowned Toronto architect behind some of Toronto's most iconic buildings, including St. Lawrence Market and The Brunswick House, along with a bunch of other Rosedale mansions.



But the interesting history of this home goes deeper than that. For example, the historic porte cochère at the front entrance was originally designed by George Martell Miller for The Fudger Mansion.

And Oxley told blogTO that this home was once owned by Canada's figure-skating darling and Olympic silver medallist, Frances Dafoe.

"This gorgeous Rosedale mansion features a grand entry that beckons memories of Paris and a bygone era. [It's] an iconic home,” she said.

The interior does allude to a different era. At times, there are several charming features, such as the original fireplaces, built-in arched bookcases, and the ornate crown moulding.

Other times, it's a bit dated, with the likes of pastel bathroom fixtures and the kitchen that's in desperate need of some updating.

But the bones of the home are good ... obviously, since it's lasted over a 100 years.

The principal rooms are grand and bright.

The bedrooms are spacious and filled with natural light.

The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-ins and a six-piece ensuite.

In the basement is a retro den with a wet bar and wood-panelled walls, which may or may not be a relic of the 70s.

As for outdoor space, there's a large backyard with mature trees as well as a sun deck on the third floor of the home, off the family room.

And while it's unlikely the home will stay in this form, whoever buys it will be inheriting a cool piece of Toronto history. It will certainly be exciting to see what the next incarnation of 93 Elm Ave. will look like.

The home is currently listed for $5,695,000.