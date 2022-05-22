Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
93 Elm Ave. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto home was built by the same guy who designed St. Lawerence Market

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

As realtor Gillian Oxley writes in the listing, 93 Elm Ave. is "one of the most majestic Rosedale mansions to come to market in years."

The home was originally built in 1901 by John Wilson Siddall for a John H.C. Durham.

Siddall was a renowned Toronto architect behind some of Toronto's most iconic buildings, including St. Lawrence Market and The Brunswick House, along with a bunch of other Rosedale mansions. 
93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The porte cochère from The Fudger Mansion, which is now a condo building in Rosedale. 

But the interesting history of this home goes deeper than that. For example, the historic porte cochère at the front entrance was originally designed by George Martell Miller for The Fudger Mansion.

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The living room has a fireplace, hardwood floors and overlooks the frontyard. 

And Oxley told blogTO that this home was once owned by Canada's figure-skating darling and Olympic silver medallist, Frances Dafoe.

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The foyer with a stunning curved staircase. 

"This gorgeous Rosedale mansion features a grand entry that beckons memories of Paris and a bygone era. [It's] an iconic home,” she said. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The dining room.

The interior does allude to a different era. At times, there are several charming features, such as the original fireplaces, built-in arched bookcases, and the ornate crown moulding. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms with a stained glass window. 

Other times, it's a bit dated, with the likes of pastel bathroom fixtures and the kitchen that's in desperate need of some updating. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The den with built-in bookshelves. 

But the bones of the home are good ... obviously, since it's lasted over a 100 years. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The breakfast room with a tile floor and French doors that walk-out to the deck. 

The principal rooms are grand and bright.

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The family room with a walk-out to a sun deck. 

The bedrooms are spacious and filled with natural light. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a bay window. 

The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-ins and a six-piece ensuite. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

In the basement is a retro den with a wet bar and wood-panelled walls, which may or may not be a relic of the 70s. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a large backyard with mature trees as well as a sun deck on the third floor of the home, off the family room. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with built-in appliances and plenty of storage. 

And while it's unlikely the home will stay in this form, whoever buys it will be inheriting a cool piece of Toronto history. It will certainly be exciting to see what the next incarnation of 93 Elm Ave. will look like. 

93 Elm Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The home is currently listed for $5,695,000.

Photos by

Leading Image

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $6 million Toronto home was built by the same guy who designed St. Lawerence Market

Beautiful condo tower set to replace a tired old block of Toronto homes

Canada's largest hotel to be replaced by one of Toronto's tallest developments

This $9 million Toronto mansion was designed by a renowned local architect

Here's what kind of house you can get for around $500K in Toronto right now

Condo tower proposed to replace an entire block of Toronto homes

Housing sales in Toronto are dropping so much that it's becoming a buyer's market

This $800K condo in Toronto has a secret bedroom