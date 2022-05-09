This $2.5 million Toronto home looks like a funhouse of mirrors

If you're into interior design you'll know that mirrors are an excellent piece of decor to use inside your house.

If you have a small space they make it seem bigger. If you have a dark space you can use it to reflect light and make places brighter. Not to mention they're helpful for making sure your fit is on point.

But is there such a thing as too many mirrors? This house sure puts that question to the test.

Listed for $2,498,000, 9 Sunforest Court might just have the most mirrors ever in a home... well maybe except for Versailles.

The look is definitely something akin to a carnival funhouse in places, specifically the front entrance.

A floating staircase reflected several times over is trippy first impression.

This might be why the home has been on and off the market since 2018.

But if you can look past the mirrors and the extravagent drapery, the home is kinda cool.

There's so much natural light in the home thanks to the atrium-like foyer and overall the asymetrical architecture of the home adds intrigue to what could have been a stereotypical suburban home.

The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The interiors haven't been updated since the home sold back in 2006 and the home has been leased since 2019, so the kitchen and bathrooms are probably due for some major renovations among other things.

But the layout is good. For example, the kitchen has ample space to have not only a dining table but also a sitting area.

The primary living spaces are all spacious with high ceilings.

The home also has an in-law suite with a second kitchen, which is always nice to have if you want to Airbnb the home or actually have your in-laws move in.

Location wise, realtor Roland Kogan told blogTO it's in a quiet neighbourhood in the prime part of North York. Also it's within walking distance of Finch Station.

Now, if you do get this house, just make sure you don't break any of those mirrors or you'll have at least seven years of bad luck.