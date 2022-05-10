Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

This gated $17 million Toronto home sold in just five days

While experts are saying the Toronto real estate market is cooling, it's hard to believe them when even multimillion-dollar homes sell in less than a week. 

Usually homes priced at $17 million take months, if not years, to sell. 

Yet, 63 Old Forest Hill Road was only on the market for five days before it sold for $17,198,00063 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The living room with a fireplace, bay window and beamed ceiling. 

And that was for asking, which is also pretty unheard of at that price point. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms with a bay window and walk-in closet. 

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was built in 1934 and is one of the finest showcases of Tudor-style architecture this side of the Atlantic. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

A smaller bedroom with gorgeous hardwood floors. 

It is truly a stunning home with historical elements combined with modern amenities. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The library with wood trim, built-in bookcases and a fireplace. 

You'll notice elements like beam ceilings, wainscotting, leaded windows, original fireplaces, a wood panneled library with built-in bookcases and much more. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The kitchen also has a breakfast nook that walks out to the patio. 

The principal rooms are spacious and bright. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The dining room walks out to the patio. 

The dining room has an entire mural painted on the walls, because why not?

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a four-piece ensuite bathroom. 

The bedrooms are grand with plenty of natural light. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The family room. 

On the third level of the home is a family room with a wet bar, built-in shelves and a skylight.

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

A sitting room. 

 The house has over 7,000-square-feet of living space above ground and more room in the basement with a rec room and extra bedrooms. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The stone wall and iron gates lead to the circular driveway of the home, which then turns into an extended private driveway that leads to a three-car garage.

Although, the reason why it is worth $17 million is the fact that this home has 110-foot frontage and sits on more than a half-acre of land in central Toronto. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The inground pool in the backyard. 

Speaking of the land, the backyard is a take on English-style gardens and has an inground pool. 

63 Old Forest Hill Road Toronto

The English-style garden. 

This home may be the exception to the "cooling" market trend but perhaps more likely is that the market isn't actually slowing down that much after all. 

Photos by

justinedeluce.com

