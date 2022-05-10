This gated $17 million Toronto home sold in just five days

While experts are saying the Toronto real estate market is cooling, it's hard to believe them when even multimillion-dollar homes sell in less than a week.

Usually homes priced at $17 million take months, if not years, to sell.

Yet, 63 Old Forest Hill Road was only on the market for five days before it sold for $17,198,000.

And that was for asking, which is also pretty unheard of at that price point.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was built in 1934 and is one of the finest showcases of Tudor-style architecture this side of the Atlantic.

It is truly a stunning home with historical elements combined with modern amenities.

You'll notice elements like beam ceilings, wainscotting, leaded windows, original fireplaces, a wood panneled library with built-in bookcases and much more.

The principal rooms are spacious and bright.

The dining room has an entire mural painted on the walls, because why not?

The bedrooms are grand with plenty of natural light.

On the third level of the home is a family room with a wet bar, built-in shelves and a skylight.

The house has over 7,000-square-feet of living space above ground and more room in the basement with a rec room and extra bedrooms.

Although, the reason why it is worth $17 million is the fact that this home has 110-foot frontage and sits on more than a half-acre of land in central Toronto.

Speaking of the land, the backyard is a take on English-style gardens and has an inground pool.

This home may be the exception to the "cooling" market trend but perhaps more likely is that the market isn't actually slowing down that much after all.