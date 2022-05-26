Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

This Toronto home is on sale for almost $1 million more than it was 3 years ago

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's a bold claim to call a home a "gift for your eyeballs," but realtor Alex Brott wasn't wrong when they wrote that in the listing for 56 Lakeview Ave. 

If you look back at the photos of this Victorian home from 2013 you wouldn't know it's the same home after its glow up. 

Back in 2013, the home was tired, run down and had way too much ugly wallpaper. 56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The owners replaced the old fireplace with a beautiful custom stone mantle and added a gas fireplace unit.

It was then renovated and put back on the market in 2019 for just under $2.5 million but according to the real estate gossip site The Mash, the home still wasn't fully renovated. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

A bedroom. 

"An old slate roof that needed to be replaced, steel doors were put in the back and the roofline was changed on the third floor. The basement was 80% unfinished when the home was purchased," the owner told The Mash. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The primary bathroom with a deep soaker tub. 

The basement was so unfinished that there was just a working toliet in the middle of a room with no surrounding bathroom.

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

A bedroom with enough room for a play area. 

Now, 56 Lakeview Ave. is fully finished and a total show-stopping stunner of a home. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

The main floor is bright and airy thanks to the 10-foot tall ceilings, big arched windows and open concept floor plan. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The wide light-wood plank floors add a lovely sense of grounding throughout the main level of the home, while the moulding adds a Parisian or New York brownstone vibe to the design. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen is modern and minimalist and flows well into the family room, which is complete with floor-to-ceiling steel doors that open into the backyard. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The family room with a gas fireplace. 

The home is the perfect combination of modern and traditional while the muted palette adds a sense of calm throughout.

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The property has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms with tall arched windows. 

Each room is unique but my favourite might be one of the children's bedrooms with the large arched windows that overlook the street. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The upstairs loft area is alos a perfect place to work from home. It has great views of the city from the terrace, according to the owner. 

There's also a loft space on the third level of the home with built-in bookcases, a wet bar, and a walk out to a terrace. 

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room. 

The fully finished basement boasts a rec room and an office.

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The original doors to the backyard were small sliding doors but they enlarged the opening and replaced with custom steel doors.

As for outdoor space it's pretty typical of inner city Toronto with no lawn to speak of, but if you're missing grass Trinity Bellwoods is nearby.  

56 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The front porch. 

The home is currently listed for $3,389,000.

Photos by

Jagged Lens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Toronto home is on sale for almost $1 million more than it was 3 years ago

Toronto neighbourhood set to grow so much that the city has to make a strategy to handle it

Striking rental building could be a game-changer for this Toronto street

Toronto's unattainable housing market might actually be cooling off

This $8 million Toronto home looks like it came out of a Disney movie

Here's where you can still find a home for sale in Ontario for less than $200k

New office tower proposed above one of Toronto's most prominent intersections

This $600K condo is one of the cheapest penthouses in Toronto right now