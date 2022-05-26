This Toronto home is on sale for almost $1 million more than it was 3 years ago

It's a bold claim to call a home a "gift for your eyeballs," but realtor Alex Brott wasn't wrong when they wrote that in the listing for 56 Lakeview Ave.

If you look back at the photos of this Victorian home from 2013 you wouldn't know it's the same home after its glow up.

Back in 2013, the home was tired, run down and had way too much ugly wallpaper.

It was then renovated and put back on the market in 2019 for just under $2.5 million but according to the real estate gossip site The Mash, the home still wasn't fully renovated.

"An old slate roof that needed to be replaced, steel doors were put in the back and the roofline was changed on the third floor. The basement was 80% unfinished when the home was purchased," the owner told The Mash.

The basement was so unfinished that there was just a working toliet in the middle of a room with no surrounding bathroom.

Now, 56 Lakeview Ave. is fully finished and a total show-stopping stunner of a home.

The main floor is bright and airy thanks to the 10-foot tall ceilings, big arched windows and open concept floor plan.

The wide light-wood plank floors add a lovely sense of grounding throughout the main level of the home, while the moulding adds a Parisian or New York brownstone vibe to the design.

The kitchen is modern and minimalist and flows well into the family room, which is complete with floor-to-ceiling steel doors that open into the backyard.

The home is the perfect combination of modern and traditional while the muted palette adds a sense of calm throughout.

The property has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Each room is unique but my favourite might be one of the children's bedrooms with the large arched windows that overlook the street.

There's also a loft space on the third level of the home with built-in bookcases, a wet bar, and a walk out to a terrace.

The fully finished basement boasts a rec room and an office.

As for outdoor space it's pretty typical of inner city Toronto with no lawn to speak of, but if you're missing grass Trinity Bellwoods is nearby.

The home is currently listed for $3,389,000.