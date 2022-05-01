Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home has the weirdest bathroom

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

When it comes to interior design, most people express themselves through their furniture, accessories, art, paint colour, etc.

Every so often you'll see something unique happening with the choice of tile in the kitchen, or through lighting fixtures. 

What isn't usually a place for creative expression is the bathroom. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The living room in the main floor unit. 

Those are usually pretty standard – toilet, sink, shower and bath...  maybe a bidet if you're fancy. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A dining area. 

And yet, for 499 Palmerston Blvd. the most visually striking room in the home is the bathroom. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

One of the weirdest bathrooms in the home. The other ones are pretty standard. 

From the urnial directly in front of huge window to the futuristic looking sink to the shiny black toilet, it's a lot to unpack. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A kitchen in the second floor unit. 

What's weirder about it is that this home is triplex.

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A home office. 

So either the owner of the building made this call or a tenant did this for themselves... in both cases I have questions. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The main floor kitchen. 

The listing does say "they're not making them like this anymore," which, if it's talking about the bathroom, is pretty obvious. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A bedroom with original wood floors and fireplace. 

But apart from the exceptionally strange bathroom in one of the units, this home is full of potential. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The basement unit kitchen. 

The home boasts three self-contained units with their own meters and furnaces. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A light-filled bedroom. 

However, realtor John Martino notes in his listing that the home could easily be converted back into a single family home or a family home with a basement rental suite. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A sun room at the back of the main floor unit. 

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and plenty of charm and character. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out to a patio and exposed brick wall. 

There's exposed brick walls, original wood burning fireplaces, stained glass windows and more. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The basement unit living and dining space. 

The basement unit has eight-foot ceilings and there's private parking. 

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

A balcony. 

As for outdoor space, there are several balconies and a lush backyard with plenty of trees.  

499 Palmerston Blvd. Toronto

The backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $3,850,000.

Photos by

realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Toronto home has the weirdest bathroom

This funky $4.5 million Toronto triplex is a beach lover's dream

Cineplex's head office is the latest target for Toronto condo developers

A Toronto condo recently sold for $16 million and this is what it looks like

This $5 million Mississauga mansion is way more than meets the eye

Car dealerships north of Toronto to be replaced by 18-building megacomplex

Toronto rental prices climb 10% and now cost an average of almost $2,200

This $8 million Toronto home comes with its own putting green