Real Estate
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
43 main st e campbellville

The cheapest home in the GTA just sold for less than $50K

Real Estate
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap homes that are even anywhere close to Toronto are hard to come by, but one in the GTA just sold for under $50K.

However, it's not exactly your conventional home.

In Campbellville near Milton, a retiree just bought a caboose that's been set up for regular day-to-day living.

If she was looking to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a boxcar kid, her wish has finally been granted.

43 main st e campbellville

Listed as a bungalow at $45,000, the bright red 1912 caboose was restored to modified condition.

43 main st e campbellvilleThere's a built-in stereo system and a deck, and it's located in a commercially zoned parking lot where there's a $500 per month lease. The caboose is hooked up to electricity, but not plumbing, but water hookups can be added.

43 main st e campbellville

64-year-old Laurel Wynne told CTV News she had sold a previous property that was a 1921 school house in February 2021, saying the commute to see her family in Oakville was too long and renovations were too expensive.

43 main st e campbellvilleWynne also told CTV she's renovating the caboose to have a living space, bedroom and bathroom, but even with these costs the home should still cost way less than most on the market in the area.

43 main st e campbellville

The caboose has been listed since around November 2021, and wasn't initially recommended for residential use.

Lead photo by

Gtown.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The cheapest home in the GTA just sold for less than $50K

Mississauga's skyline is being totally transformed by new record-breaking towers

Contentious Toronto condo proposal back from the dead years after plans stalled

The view of the lake from this small Toronto home will cost you $2 million

Burned down Toronto building will be reborn with a new restaurant and patio

Yet another design planned for the abandoned Giraffe Condos site in Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century inspired dream

Toronto's waterfront could be getting a breathtaking new skyscraper