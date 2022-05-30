Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century inspired dream

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a world of bog-standard homes, it's rare to find something that breaks the mould. 

Especially in Etobicoke, which is nortorious for boring infill housing. 

But there's nothing bog-standard about this home at 30 Neilor Crescent. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The dining room with built-in shelves. 

"It was custom designed and lived in by local architect Anthony Ferracuti," realtor Chander Chaddah told blogTO. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

A rec room on the lower floor is perfect for movie night. 

Ferracuti alongside his firm Kelton and Lacka Architecture, now Global Architect, created a mid-century inspired home that is functional, unique, and beautiful.

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plenty of natural light and over 5,600-square-feet of interior living space. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The gym area with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. 

"[It's an] outstanding opportunity for intergenerational living," commented Chaddah. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The second kitchen on the lower level. 

"All three floors are about 1800-square-feet and the lower level is fully at grade with about 40-feet of wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows, so it would make an amazing apartment for parents." 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The mud room. 

There is also a separate wing for the kids' bedrooms, which if you have teenagers who like to blast their music at all hours might be a good thing. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The family and living room with a three-sided gas fireplace. 

The main floor is bright and airy with a seamless flow from room to room. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The living room overlooks the backyard. 

Which does a great job of bringing the outside in through the over-sized windows. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The kitchen walks-out to a balcony. 

The kitchen has been newly renovated and has a sleek Scandinavian feel. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The dining room. 

Additionally, like the dining room and the foyer, there's wood-paneled ceilings which brings in an extra element of warmth while nodding to the mid-century design inspiration. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The staircase leading to the foyer gets tons of natural light thanks to two-storeys of windows. 

The foyer also has the Scarlett O'Hara staircase which makes a bold first impression.

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and the primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite bathroom. It also overlooks the backyard. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The backyard area comes complete with a pool, outdoor shower and plenty of patio space for entertaining. 

"The backyard is an oasis with an infinity pool and waterfall feature. You literally don't see anyone in the summer and it was designed so that the pool is in full sun all day," added Chaddah. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The infinite pool overlooking the ravine. 

The home is also on a ravine lot so you get the tranquil sounds of the brook, lots of mature trees and it's all within a 20-minute drive of downtown Toronto. 

30 Neilor Cres. Toronto

The unassuming front of the house with a two-car garage. 

The home is listed for $2,888,888.

Photos by

Jamie Levack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Yet another design planned for the abandoned Giraffe Condos site in Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century inspired dream

Toronto's waterfront could be getting a breathtaking new skyscraper

This $2.5 million Toronto home looks like a funhouse of mirrors

Buyers flocking to Ontario's cottage country for cheaper prices are in for a rude surprise

Rent prices in Toronto are expected to keep rising until something major changes

Glitzy condo tower might replace a uniquely ugly Toronto building

This is one of the coolest studio apartments in Toronto and it's under $500K