This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century inspired dream

In a world of bog-standard homes, it's rare to find something that breaks the mould.

Especially in Etobicoke, which is nortorious for boring infill housing.

But there's nothing bog-standard about this home at 30 Neilor Crescent.

"It was custom designed and lived in by local architect Anthony Ferracuti," realtor Chander Chaddah told blogTO.

Ferracuti alongside his firm Kelton and Lacka Architecture, now Global Architect, created a mid-century inspired home that is functional, unique, and beautiful.

The home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plenty of natural light and over 5,600-square-feet of interior living space.

"[It's an] outstanding opportunity for intergenerational living," commented Chaddah.

"All three floors are about 1800-square-feet and the lower level is fully at grade with about 40-feet of wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows, so it would make an amazing apartment for parents."

There is also a separate wing for the kids' bedrooms, which if you have teenagers who like to blast their music at all hours might be a good thing.

The main floor is bright and airy with a seamless flow from room to room.

Which does a great job of bringing the outside in through the over-sized windows.

The kitchen has been newly renovated and has a sleek Scandinavian feel.

Additionally, like the dining room and the foyer, there's wood-paneled ceilings which brings in an extra element of warmth while nodding to the mid-century design inspiration.

The foyer also has the Scarlett O'Hara staircase which makes a bold first impression.

Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and the primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite bathroom. It also overlooks the backyard.

"The backyard is an oasis with an infinity pool and waterfall feature. You literally don't see anyone in the summer and it was designed so that the pool is in full sun all day," added Chaddah.

The home is also on a ravine lot so you get the tranquil sounds of the brook, lots of mature trees and it's all within a 20-minute drive of downtown Toronto.

The home is listed for $2,888,888.