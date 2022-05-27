This $800K condo in Toronto has a secret bedroom

If you're looking for a condo that has history, character, and is in a convenient location, then the Brock Lofts is one of your best bets.

The building used to be a phonograph manufacturing factory in the 19th century. (Side note: A phonograph, for anyone under the age of 100, is an old-timey record player.)

Anyway, at some point the two-storey building was carefully restored and turned into 24 lofts.

Units range anywhere from 350 square feet to 1,400 square feet across multiple levels.

Unit #205, which is listed for $799,000, falls somewhere in the middle at 900 square feet.

But don't worry it doesn't feel small at all thanks to the open concept layout, soaring 13-foot ceilings and the abundance of natural light.

"[It's] so bright, it's quite wild. The three massive south facing windows and the skylight let in so much to the unit," realtor Michael Prior told blogTO.

The exposed brick and wood beams add plenty of character.

This unit has two-bedrooms, but the second bedroom is acutally a bit sneaky; up the ladder there's a secret loft bedroom.

Can you stand up in it? If you're under 5-feet you can!

"Imagine having the ability to almost double the square footage of a room by adding a loft above the second bedroom. My clients used to watch movies on a projector up there. So cute!" added Prior.

So really, this could almost be considered a three-bedroom condo.

The other cool thing about this unit is that since you're on the second floor you have no upstairs neighbours.

As far as amenities go, Brock Lofts doesn't have many, but it does have a shared rooftop patio with a BBQ. Plus, this unit comes with a parking spot and the condo fees are all inclusive.

Also, a little birdy told me that they're getting Bell Fibre internet for the building soon.

The only downside is that while it might be a two-bedroom, it's not really a two-bedroom since the walls don't go to the ceiling.

So if you had a roommate or guests who snore loudy, that sound will travel. But otherwise this place has a lot going for it, especially location wise.

"[It's] steps to Parkdale restaurants. I lived a block away for years and you could eat a different type of food every night of the week. So many choices!" boasted Prior.