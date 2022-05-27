Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 Brock Ave. Toronto

This $800K condo in Toronto has a secret bedroom

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a condo that has history, character, and is in a convenient location, then the Brock Lofts is one of your best bets. 

The building used to be a phonograph manufacturing factory in the 19th century. (Side note: A phonograph, for anyone under the age of 100, is an old-timey record player.) 

Anyway, at some point the two-storey building was carefully restored and turned into 24 lofts. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The exterior of Brock Lofts.

Units range anywhere from 350 square feet to 1,400 square feet across multiple levels. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The kitchen.

Unit #205, which is listed for $799,000, falls somewhere in the middle at 900 square feet. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

"You have the height to put a basketball net in there..." said realtor Michael Prior in reference to the ceiling height. 

But don't worry it doesn't feel small at all thanks to the open concept layout, soaring 13-foot ceilings and the abundance of natural light. 

"[It's] so bright, it's quite wild. The three massive south facing windows and the skylight let in so much to the unit," realtor Michael Prior told blogTO.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The open concept living, kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining. 

The exposed brick and wood beams add plenty of character. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom is currently being used as a home office space. 

This unit has two-bedrooms, but the second bedroom is acutally a bit sneaky; up the ladder there's a secret loft bedroom. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The loft bedroom. 

Can you stand up in it? If you're under 5-feet you can! 

"Imagine having the ability to almost double the square footage of a room by adding a loft above the second bedroom. My clients used to watch movies on a projector up there. So cute!" added Prior.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

So really, this could almost be considered a three-bedroom condo.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The dining area. 

The other cool thing about this unit is that since you're on the second floor you have no upstairs neighbours. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

Views of Parkdale from the sunny rooftop patio. 

As far as amenities go, Brock Lofts doesn't have many, but it does have a shared rooftop patio with a BBQ. Plus, this unit comes with a parking spot and the condo fees are all inclusive.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The shared BBQ on the rooftop patio. 

Also, a little birdy told me that they're getting Bell Fibre internet for the building soon. 

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom has plenty of closet space. 

The only downside is that while it might be a two-bedroom, it's not really a two-bedroom since the walls don't go to the ceiling.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The unit comes with all the appliances including a washer and dryer. 

So if you had a roommate or guests who snore loudy, that sound will travel. But otherwise this place has a lot going for it, especially location wise.

27 Brock Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

"[It's] steps to Parkdale restaurants. I lived a block away for years and you could eat a different type of food every night of the week. So many choices!" boasted Prior. 

Photos by

LOCKBOXMEDIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $800K condo in Toronto has a secret bedroom

Small landlords in Ontario have had enough with tenants not paying rent

This is the shocking amount it actually costs to live in Toronto these days

Towers as tall as 70 storeys now planned for Toronto's Rail Deck Park site

This $5 million home hidden in a Toronto laneway has crypto bro written all over it

Sky-scraping Toronto condo tower could soon rise high above homes from the 1800s

The cheapest home in the GTA just sold for less than $50K

Mississauga's skyline is being totally transformed by new record-breaking towers