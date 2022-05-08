This $720k Toronto condo has a circular bedroom in an old smokestack

Built in 1952-1953, 10 Wellesley Place was once a power plant that supplied power to Princess Margaret Hospital and the Wellesley Hospital.

Hence the a giant smokestack coming out the side of the building. (Side note: if you by chance can't find your way home that landmark in the area will probably be helpful.)

Since its power supply days, the former plant has been reformed into a boutique loft building known as Steam Plant Lofts and is one of the most sought-after condo buildings in the city.

Of all the 31 units that make up this building, only three have the circular rooms inside the old smokestack, including this one.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is listed for $720,000 and has everything you could want out of hard loft.

It has exposed brick, high ceilings, plenty of character and even some outdoor space.

Most of the 700-square-foot condo is open concept with the main kitchen, living and dining area all being in one giant room.

There is a bit of separation of the kitchen but this is a loft, not a home.

That being said, the unit does have its own HVAC... so it's kinda like living in a home.

The condo has been upgraded in several ways including new hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen with granite counters and new lighting.

But the bedroom is truly la pièce de résistance with the fully circular room right inside the old brick smokestack.

If there's ever a place for a circle bed, this is it.

The condo also comes with several amenities such as underground parking, meeting rooms, a rooftop deck and bike storage. It's also close to transport links and all the fun of St. James Town.

The only downside is a circular bedroom is kinda tricky to fit non-circular furniture into, but you'll probably figure it out.