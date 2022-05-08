Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
10 Wellesley Place Toronto

This $720k Toronto condo has a circular bedroom in an old smokestack

Built in 1952-1953, 10 Wellesley Place was once a power plant that supplied power to Princess Margaret Hospital and the Wellesley Hospital.

Hence the a giant smokestack coming out the side of the building. (Side note: if you by chance can't find your way home that landmark in the area will probably be helpful.) 

Since its power supply days, the former plant has been reformed into a boutique loft building known as Steam Plant Lofts and is one of the most sought-after condo buildings in the city. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The living room. 

Of all the 31 units that make up this building, only three have the circular rooms inside the old smokestack, including this one. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The dining area. 

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is listed for $720,000 and has everything you could want out of hard loft. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The unit comes with a balcony but no parking. 

It has exposed brick, high ceilings, plenty of character and even some outdoor space. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling shelves add storage. 

Most of the 700-square-foot condo is open concept with the main kitchen, living and dining area all being in one giant room. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The open concept main living area. 

There is a bit of separation of the kitchen but this is a loft, not a home. 

10 Wellesley Pl Toronto

The upgraded kitchen. 

That being said, the unit does have its own HVAC... so it's kinda like living in a home. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The main living area is filled with natural light. 

The condo has been upgraded in several ways including new hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen with granite counters and new lighting. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The former smokestack turned bedroom also has a walk-out to the balcony. 

But the bedroom is truly la pièce de résistance with the fully circular room right inside the old brick smokestack. 

10 Wellesley Pl Toronto

Exposed brick surrounds you in the bedroom. 

 If there's ever a place for a circle bed, this is it. 

10 Wellesley Place Toronto

The bathroom. 

The condo also comes with several amenities such as underground parking, meeting rooms, a rooftop deck and bike storage. It's also close to transport links and all the fun of St. James Town

10 Wellesley Pl Toronto

Another view of the balcony. 

The only downside is a circular bedroom is kinda tricky to fit non-circular furniture into, but you'll probably figure it out. 

Photos by

Real Vision

