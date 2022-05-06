Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

This is one of the cheapest homes in Toronto right now

While experts are suggesting that the housing market is cooling down it is still virtually impossible to find a detached home or even a semi-detached under $1 million

And yet, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house in Scarborough is currently listed for only $699,000.

166 Vauxhall Drive is now one of the cheapest homes on the market and it's surprisingly in decent condition. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The front entrance and stairs up to the second floor. 

While it doesn't look like much from the outside, the home boasts new floors on the second level, a modern kitchen, pot lights, a professionally-finished basement, and a fresh coat of paint. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor features the entrance, kitchen, dining room and family room. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The living room has laminate flooring. 

The living room is bright thanks to a large window. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The kitchen has ceramic tile floors and a breakfast bar. 

The kitchen isn't really my taste but it has the necessities and the stainless steel appliances look relatively new. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

All the bedrooms have closets. 

Upstairs are the bedrooms. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with laminate flooring. 

The primary bedroom is spacious and bright with a view of the backyard. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

One of three bathrooms. 

The bathrooms definitely need updating, but they could be worse. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The basement bedroom. 

The basement could be used as a family room or as an extra bedroom. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

Another bathroom. 

And the best part is that this home comes with a substanial backyard. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

The home sits on a 100-foot-deep lot, so there's plent of space for kids to run around or for planting an epic garden. There's also a large tree that provides some nice shade. 

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

A small mudroom that leads out to the backyard. 

But just a note of caution, this is the second time this home has been on the market.

166 Vauxhall Drive Toronto

The basement bathroom. 

It was previously listed in April for $899,000 but didn't sell, so do your homework. 

Photos by

Winsold

