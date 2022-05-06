This is one of the cheapest homes in Toronto right now

While experts are suggesting that the housing market is cooling down it is still virtually impossible to find a detached home or even a semi-detached under $1 million.

And yet, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house in Scarborough is currently listed for only $699,000.

166 Vauxhall Drive is now one of the cheapest homes on the market and it's surprisingly in decent condition.

While it doesn't look like much from the outside, the home boasts new floors on the second level, a modern kitchen, pot lights, a professionally-finished basement, and a fresh coat of paint.

The main floor features the entrance, kitchen, dining room and family room.

The living room is bright thanks to a large window.

The kitchen isn't really my taste but it has the necessities and the stainless steel appliances look relatively new.

Upstairs are the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is spacious and bright with a view of the backyard.

The bathrooms definitely need updating, but they could be worse.

The basement could be used as a family room or as an extra bedroom.

And the best part is that this home comes with a substanial backyard.

The home sits on a 100-foot-deep lot, so there's plent of space for kids to run around or for planting an epic garden. There's also a large tree that provides some nice shade.

But just a note of caution, this is the second time this home has been on the market.

It was previously listed in April for $899,000 but didn't sell, so do your homework.