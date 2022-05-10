Real Estate
10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The view of the lake from this small Toronto home will cost you $2 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the weather warms up and the seasons change, you can't help but get excited thinking about all the fun summer activities you can do. 

You know, stuff like not wearing a ski jacket all the time or shovelling your driveway

And this means beach season is upon us and what's better than living right next to the water? 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

 The main living space. 

Now, normally houses on or near the waterfront are imposing mansion-like homes, but this is not the case with 10 Kew Beach Ave. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

This humble home has just three-bedrooms and one bathroom. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

A view of Woodbine Beach Park from the living room. 

But what it lacks in size it makes up for in views. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The unobstructed view of the lake. 

The small home has unobstructed views of Lake Ontario and Woodbine Beach. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

A walk-out to a balcony overlooking the backyard. 

And because this is something of significance, that you literally cannot miss, it's listed for $2,199,000.

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

So while it might not be a mega-mansion, it's almost priced like one. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

Is the actual house worth that much? No.

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

It's probably going to be torn down immediately given its state and the fact the listing says "a renovators / builders dream!" 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom with original hardwood floors. 

The price is strictly for the land the home is sitting on and that land has a ton of potential.

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The two-car garage. 

Apart from the rare view, 10 Kew Beach Ave. is a detached house and it's sitting on a 20 by 108 foot lot, so you could build that large beach-front house if you really wanted.

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The area is also a prime with all that Queen Street East has to offer close by, while downtown is just a short commute away. 

10 Kew Beach Ave. Toronto

The beach is located just steps from the front doorstep. 

That being said, if lakefront living is what you're after, there are a lot of cottages that are cheaper and you won't have to deal with the infamous Woodbine Beach parties at your doorstep.

Photos by

Sotheby's Realty

