The view of the lake from this small Toronto home will cost you $2 million

As the weather warms up and the seasons change, you can't help but get excited thinking about all the fun summer activities you can do.

You know, stuff like not wearing a ski jacket all the time or shovelling your driveway.

And this means beach season is upon us and what's better than living right next to the water?

Now, normally houses on or near the waterfront are imposing mansion-like homes, but this is not the case with 10 Kew Beach Ave.

This humble home has just three-bedrooms and one bathroom.

But what it lacks in size it makes up for in views.

The small home has unobstructed views of Lake Ontario and Woodbine Beach.

And because this is something of significance, that you literally cannot miss, it's listed for $2,199,000.

So while it might not be a mega-mansion, it's almost priced like one.

Is the actual house worth that much? No.

It's probably going to be torn down immediately given its state and the fact the listing says "a renovators / builders dream!"

The price is strictly for the land the home is sitting on and that land has a ton of potential.

Apart from the rare view, 10 Kew Beach Ave. is a detached house and it's sitting on a 20 by 108 foot lot, so you could build that large beach-front house if you really wanted.

The area is also a prime with all that Queen Street East has to offer close by, while downtown is just a short commute away.

That being said, if lakefront living is what you're after, there are a lot of cottages that are cheaper and you won't have to deal with the infamous Woodbine Beach parties at your doorstep.