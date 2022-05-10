Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
10 Denham Drive Toronto

This $8 million Toronto home looks like it came out of a Disney movie

The first time I encountered a "Disney Adult" was when I went to a conference that was hosted at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, for reasons unknown. 

Disney Adults, for the uninitiated, are adults who have an intense love for everything Disney. They go on holiday to the resort every year and probably had either their honeymoon or wedding there. They buy all the collectibles and memorabilia and nine times out of 10 they will have a Disney related tatoo somewhere on their body. 

And if I were to guess what their homes might look like, well they might just look like 10 Denham Drive in Richmond Hill. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The family room. 

Listed for $7,898,000, this "French Chateau" inspired home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

The home is luxurious and grand. In fact, according to the listing, the owners spent over $500K on European chandeliers and draperies.

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

All of it just really reminds me of extravagent castles featured in classic Disney movies.  

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The domed ceiling in the front entrance with an ornate chandelier. 

The foyer has a sweeping marble staircase with a domed ceiling and a chandelier that reminds me of Beauty and the Beast.

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The living room. 

Throughout the house you'll also notice details gilded gold mouldings, Venetian plaster ceilings and hand-carved marble fireplaces. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

An office. 

It's ostentatious and theatrical but the level of detail is unparalleled.   

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

As realtor Brian McCombe states in the listing: "One-of-a-kind home fit for royalty!"

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The front gardens. 

And no royal palace would be complete without spectacular gardens. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

10 Denham Drive has beautiful manicured gardens in the front and back of the home. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The fish pond in the backyard. 

The backyard is also complete with a pool and a fish pond with a waterfall feature.  

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

And while I'm too curmudgeonly to enjoy Goofy saying "Have a Disney day," as I'm hungover and trying to eat Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles, maybe Disney Adults are on to something. 

10 Denham Drive Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

So perhaps, living in a Disney fairytale come to life could infuse your life with a little magic.

10 Denham Drive Toronto

A playhouse or shed in the backyard. 

Although, at this price point you're might need a Jiminy Cricket-type miracle to afford it... but perhaps the playhouse in the backyard is available for sale separately? 

Photos by

Brown Maple Studio

