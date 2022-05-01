Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
1 Greig Avenue Toronto

This 1880 laneway home in Toronto was once the stables to the fire hall next door

While laneway homes are becoming more common in Toronto, most of them are newly built

Their exterior often looks like a shipping container or fancy box, while their interiors are sleek, modern and minimalist, which is great if you like that sort of thing. 

But if you're a fan homes with heritage and character, there aren't that many options on the market. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The front entrance.

And yet, nestled next to a park and bookended by a row of Victorian homes on the adjacent street is this one-of-a-kind laneway home in Riverdale. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The courtyard. 

Originally built in 1880 as the stables to the fire hall next door, 1 Greig Avenue is an architecturally interesting and completely unique home that even has its own postal code, realtor Kimme Myles told blogTO. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room. 

"Not even our Prime Minister can boast this," she joked. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The rooftop patio off the primary bedroom. 

The home was rebuilt and designed by Michelle Lloyd Berman and the late Christine Ralphs, with an odd helping hand from Canadian fashion designer Alfred Sung

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The view into the dining room and kitchen from the living room. 

The designers managed to keep some of the original attributes, while bringing in modern touches. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The recently renovated kitchen. 

The result is a stunning small home with plenty of charm, character and natural light.

1 Greig Ave Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and built-in bookcases. 

"It has a bit of a French countryside vibe and is warm and inviting with a wood-burning fireplace," noted Myles. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The foyer meets dining room. 

When you enter the home you're imediately in the dining room and kitchen. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is the most modern parat of the home and has been recently updated with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The living room has vaulted ceilings. 

The living room has soaring ceilings with larage windows and walks out to a spacious private courtyard through French doors. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

French doors lead to the courtyard. 

The courtyard is quaint and private. In fact, according to Myles the whole home is quiet. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The shady courtyard. 

"It's quiet with very few neighbours. Well really, no neighbours! Laughing children and chirping birds are the sounds of the day," she said. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The playground across from the home. 

And indeed you'll hear laughing children as there's a playground right next door. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom with ornate crown moulding. 

The home is quite small, it is a lanehouse after all, but it has two-bedrooms and two-bathrooms. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The staircase leading up to the second floor with an atrium. 

The bedrooms can be found up a winding staircase that pass below a lighthouse-like turret that has a dreamy sky-painted ceiling. 
1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings. 

The primary bedroom is airy and features and arched window French doorway to a patio. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The upstairs bathroom. 

Myles also noted the bathrooms have been updated recently and there's more living space in the basement of the home. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

A bedroom in the basement. 

There is also an extra bedroom in the basement that could easily become a home office. 

1 Greig Avenue Toronto

The driveway where you can park. 

The only downside is there's no garage but there's room for two cars. 
1 Greig Ave Toronto

The second bathroom. 

The house is currently listed for $2,649,000.

