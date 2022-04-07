Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
561 Arlington Ave Toronto

This $3.6 million Toronto home is all glass

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Well you know what they say about glass houses... They're freakin' gorgeous!

Located in a lush pocket of Cedarvale is this newly built three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that's made almost entirely out of glass. 

It's not the first home to play with the idea of a glass box residence in this neighbourhood, but regardless of who did it first, properties with a glass focus are here to stay. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The front of the home. 

Listed for $3,600,000, 561 Arlington Ave. was designed and built in 2009 by the owner who also happens to be the architect, Cary Linden. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The living room overlooks the ravine. 

The home is minimal and sleek, with a bit of an industrial feel thanks to elements like exposed steel beams.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The foyer. 

The entrance is a stunning atrium-like space with a 14-foot wall of windows. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The main floor is entire open concept, letting the natural light flood the home from front to back. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The living room has a roughed-in fireplace and sliding doors. 

The light white oak floors combined with the soaring ceilings make the space feel larger than life. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is very modern with minimalist cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

One of three bedrooms. 

Upstairs are the bright bedrooms. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The home has a steel frame. 

The primary bedroom has towering 11-foot ceilings and a stunning view of the ravine that the home backs onto.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The primary bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. 

The room, while sparsely decorated, has a zen like feel thanks to the nature views.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

An aerial view of the home and surrounding neighbourhood. 

Also it is nice that you don't have backyard neighbours seeing as the floor-to-ceiling windows aren't the most private.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The windows at the back of the home.

And while you might be worried about the lack of privacy from an all-glass home, the listing does mention that the window coverings do come with the house.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

Other things that come with the house and are worth mentioning include heated floors in the primary bedroom and radiant in-floor heating in the basement.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The home is close to Cedarvale Park and Arlington Parkette. 

As for outdoor space, the home has a level backyard that opens into the ravine with plenty of walking trails. 

"It's Muskoka tranquility style living right here in midtown Toronto," realtor Indra Kissoon tells blogTO. 

"The area is perfect for long walks, [the] dog park, tobogganing, and skating in the winter."

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The view from the kitchen. 

The only thing this home doesn't have is a garage, which is kind of surprising given its price. But then again, an all-glass garage doesn't seem like the best idea.  

Photos by

Winsold

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $3.6 million Toronto home is all glass

Push to stop Toronto heritage building from becoming condos fails miserably

Hourglass-shaped condo to rise across the street from seedy Toronto strip club

This cool Toronto loft in a heritage building is surprisingly under $500K

Real estate prices in this small town near Toronto have risen 50% over the past year

Enormous Toronto condo tower proposal has changed designs yet again

This $6.5 million Oakville home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is architecture goals

Retail space behind majestic Toronto theatre facade has sat vacant for years