This $3.6 million Toronto home is all glass

Well you know what they say about glass houses... They're freakin' gorgeous!

Located in a lush pocket of Cedarvale is this newly built three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that's made almost entirely out of glass.

It's not the first home to play with the idea of a glass box residence in this neighbourhood, but regardless of who did it first, properties with a glass focus are here to stay.

Listed for $3,600,000, 561 Arlington Ave. was designed and built in 2009 by the owner who also happens to be the architect, Cary Linden.

The home is minimal and sleek, with a bit of an industrial feel thanks to elements like exposed steel beams.

The entrance is a stunning atrium-like space with a 14-foot wall of windows.

The main floor is entire open concept, letting the natural light flood the home from front to back.

The light white oak floors combined with the soaring ceilings make the space feel larger than life.

The kitchen is very modern with minimalist cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Upstairs are the bright bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has towering 11-foot ceilings and a stunning view of the ravine that the home backs onto.

The room, while sparsely decorated, has a zen like feel thanks to the nature views.

Also it is nice that you don't have backyard neighbours seeing as the floor-to-ceiling windows aren't the most private.

And while you might be worried about the lack of privacy from an all-glass home, the listing does mention that the window coverings do come with the house.

Other things that come with the house and are worth mentioning include heated floors in the primary bedroom and radiant in-floor heating in the basement.

As for outdoor space, the home has a level backyard that opens into the ravine with plenty of walking trails.

"It's Muskoka tranquility style living right here in midtown Toronto," realtor Indra Kissoon tells blogTO.

"The area is perfect for long walks, [the] dog park, tobogganing, and skating in the winter."

The only thing this home doesn't have is a garage, which is kind of surprising given its price. But then again, an all-glass garage doesn't seem like the best idea.