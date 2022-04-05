Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

This $8 million Toronto home comes with its own putting green

Do you ever pass by a home so much you develop a morbid curiousity about it and the second you see the 'for sale' sign you immediately Google it just so you can finally see the inside of the house? 

This is one of those homes for me. 

During the pandemic, while going on power walks with my mom through the "fancy neighbourhoods" this is one of the homes we'd pass by. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

And now that I know what the inside looks like, I am not disappointed. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The family room with soaring ceilings and a fireplace. 

The modern home is quite something with the wide-plank white oak hardwood floors throughout, soaring ceilings, and a custom kitchen that looks like it came out the pages of House & Home Magazine

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The kitchen. 

"This home is eight years old and over 10,000-square-feet," realtor Jen Laschinger told blogTO. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The private lounge area off the primary bedroom. 

"The property is a big price tag for the area, but the size and quality of this home is unprecedented."

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The homework room. 

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is listed for $8,300,000, which is not cheap. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The butler's pantry. 

But Lashinger explained: "The construction costs alone to build this size and quality of home today would be close to $7 million. [That's] not including the cost to purchase the land and landscape."

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The outdoor sports court. 

And to be fair, this home is sitting on a half-acre plot of land on a quiet cul-de-sac in Etobicoke's Throncrest Village.

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The formal living room. 

The home was designed by architect Richard Wengle, who is known for creating luxurious homes across the city, and constructed by Toram Contracting.

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The open concept kitchen, dining, and family room with incredible views of the backyard. 

The main floor has large principal rooms that flow well together and highlight the surrounding landscape. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The library also has a walk-out to a private patio. 

Even though the home is massive, it doesn't feel too cold or austere. The use of wood tones throughout the home add warmth and a bit of a mid-century vibe, most notably in the library.

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

A bedroom. 

But my favourite aspect of the home is all the natural light. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

As Lashinger told blogTO, the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows as well as the extensive use of clerestory windows really do a lot to maximize the light throughout the home. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The home was also designed with "aging in place" in mind, so the primary bedroom is on the main floor, with it's own private outdoor patio and in-ground spa. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

"[It] could also be ideal for multi-generation living," added Lashinger.

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The sports room has one exposed concrete wall. The other walls are protected by plexi glass. 

Speaking of which, if you have active kids, there's no shortage of fun that can be had. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The gym with a floor-to-ceiling wall of mirrors. 

There's an indoor gym, a lacrosse room, an outdoor sport court for basketball at the front of the house, a putting green and an in-ground trampoline in the backyard. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The mud room with a custom dog shower. 

Also it's worth mentioning that there's a ventilated sport equipment storage room, so if you have stinky hockey gear it can live there without making your whole house reek. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

The view of the backyard with multiple seating areas. 

As for outdoor living, the backyard was thoughtfully landscaped so that even though there's a trampoline and a putting green in the backyard, it doesn't detract from the overall feel.

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

Landscaping was done by Juhan Marten. 

The landscaping, including the heated outdoor dining area and the lawns, all work well together to create a serene environment. 

5 Pheasant Lane Toronto

A bedroom. 

"No detail was overlooked," concluded Laschinger in her listing. "This home was built to last a lifetime."

Photos by

Raffi Tutundjian

