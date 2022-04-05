This $8 million Toronto home comes with its own putting green

Do you ever pass by a home so much you develop a morbid curiousity about it and the second you see the 'for sale' sign you immediately Google it just so you can finally see the inside of the house?

This is one of those homes for me.

During the pandemic, while going on power walks with my mom through the "fancy neighbourhoods" this is one of the homes we'd pass by.

And now that I know what the inside looks like, I am not disappointed.

The modern home is quite something with the wide-plank white oak hardwood floors throughout, soaring ceilings, and a custom kitchen that looks like it came out the pages of House & Home Magazine.

"This home is eight years old and over 10,000-square-feet," realtor Jen Laschinger told blogTO.

"The property is a big price tag for the area, but the size and quality of this home is unprecedented."

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is listed for $8,300,000, which is not cheap.

But Lashinger explained: "The construction costs alone to build this size and quality of home today would be close to $7 million. [That's] not including the cost to purchase the land and landscape."

And to be fair, this home is sitting on a half-acre plot of land on a quiet cul-de-sac in Etobicoke's Throncrest Village.

The home was designed by architect Richard Wengle, who is known for creating luxurious homes across the city, and constructed by Toram Contracting.

The main floor has large principal rooms that flow well together and highlight the surrounding landscape.

Even though the home is massive, it doesn't feel too cold or austere. The use of wood tones throughout the home add warmth and a bit of a mid-century vibe, most notably in the library.

But my favourite aspect of the home is all the natural light.

As Lashinger told blogTO, the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows as well as the extensive use of clerestory windows really do a lot to maximize the light throughout the home.

The home was also designed with "aging in place" in mind, so the primary bedroom is on the main floor, with it's own private outdoor patio and in-ground spa.

"[It] could also be ideal for multi-generation living," added Lashinger.

Speaking of which, if you have active kids, there's no shortage of fun that can be had.

There's an indoor gym, a lacrosse room, an outdoor sport court for basketball at the front of the house, a putting green and an in-ground trampoline in the backyard.

Also it's worth mentioning that there's a ventilated sport equipment storage room, so if you have stinky hockey gear it can live there without making your whole house reek.

As for outdoor living, the backyard was thoughtfully landscaped so that even though there's a trampoline and a putting green in the backyard, it doesn't detract from the overall feel.

The landscaping, including the heated outdoor dining area and the lawns, all work well together to create a serene environment.

"No detail was overlooked," concluded Laschinger in her listing. "This home was built to last a lifetime."