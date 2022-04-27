Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

If you've ever wanted to restore a heritage property this 1906 Toronto home is it

While many people want a turnkey house, there are some people out there that relish a challenge or project, if you will. 

And for those people who love to get their hands dirty and don't scare away from a big project like restoring an entire historical home, then 465 Broadview Avenue is the dream home. 

"It's a beautiful period piece," realtor Corey Silver told blogTO. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

"It's all in the details. It manages to preserve its original 1906 charm [and] the family worked hard to honour its past over the last 50 years." 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with an original fireplace. According to the listing, the fireplaces were never used by the former owner. 

Yes, this residence has been in the same family for 50 years, which is a testament to how special the Riverdale home really is. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a huge bay window. 

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $2,789,000 and has all the character and charm you can expect out of an old heritage home. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The home has several entrances and also has a servant's entrance/ staircase. 

There's leaded windows, ornate crown mouldings, vintage wallpaper and more!

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The landing on the second floor with a glorious view of the stained glass window. 

The stained glass window in the main staircase is something of a masterpiece. It honestly looks like it could be in a cathedral. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The formal living room. 

The principal rooms are large and filled with natural light. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor has soaring ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms in the basement. 

The basement has two bedrooms and the ceilings are surprisingly tall for a home built in 1906. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in the basement. 

It also has separate entrances and a roughed-in kitchenette, so it could become a rental unit or a nanny suite depending on your needs. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The backyard with the double-car garage. 

The home also sits on one of the larger lots and comes with a double-garage at the back. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The sun room off the fourth bedroom. 

That being said, there definitely needs to be some updating and heavy renovation.

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The bathrooms and kitchen are particularly dated. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The main kitchen. 

The kitchen is also weirdly very small for a house of this size. 

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The breakfast area. 

But there is plenty of room to exapand.

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Some of the bedrooms have wallpaper peeling off.

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The home also boasts a laundry chute and original light fixtures. 

On the third floor you can see some cracks in the ceiling as well as water damage on the windows in the sunroom.   

465 Broadview Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

But despite some of the shortcomings, this home in the right hands with some attention to detail and TLC, could be utterly majestic. 

Photos by

ImagineAHome 

