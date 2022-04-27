If you've ever wanted to restore a heritage property this 1906 Toronto home is it

While many people want a turnkey house, there are some people out there that relish a challenge or project, if you will.

And for those people who love to get their hands dirty and don't scare away from a big project like restoring an entire historical home, then 465 Broadview Avenue is the dream home.

"It's a beautiful period piece," realtor Corey Silver told blogTO.

"It's all in the details. It manages to preserve its original 1906 charm [and] the family worked hard to honour its past over the last 50 years."

Yes, this residence has been in the same family for 50 years, which is a testament to how special the Riverdale home really is.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $2,789,000 and has all the character and charm you can expect out of an old heritage home.

There's leaded windows, ornate crown mouldings, vintage wallpaper and more!

The stained glass window in the main staircase is something of a masterpiece. It honestly looks like it could be in a cathedral.

The principal rooms are large and filled with natural light.

The main floor has soaring ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout.

The basement has two bedrooms and the ceilings are surprisingly tall for a home built in 1906.

It also has separate entrances and a roughed-in kitchenette, so it could become a rental unit or a nanny suite depending on your needs.

The home also sits on one of the larger lots and comes with a double-garage at the back.

That being said, there definitely needs to be some updating and heavy renovation.

The bathrooms and kitchen are particularly dated.

The kitchen is also weirdly very small for a house of this size.

But there is plenty of room to exapand.

Some of the bedrooms have wallpaper peeling off.

On the third floor you can see some cracks in the ceiling as well as water damage on the windows in the sunroom.

But despite some of the shortcomings, this home in the right hands with some attention to detail and TLC, could be utterly majestic.