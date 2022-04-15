Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
41 Lonsdale Road Toronto

Ursula Franklin's former Toronto home is on sale for $6 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you haven't heard about Ursula Franklin can you even call yourself a Canadian?

Not only is Ursula Franklin the name of a prestigious high school in Toronto but the woman behind the namesake was also a total badass that everyone who lives in Canada should know about.  

Dr. Franklin came to Canada in the late 40s and had a prolific scientific career at University of Toronto. In fact, in 1984 Dr. Franklin became the first woman to be honoured with the title of “University Professor” by the University of Toronto. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The foyer.

She was also an educator, feminist, social activist, pacifist and metallurgist (say that 10 times fast!). 

Dr. Franklin was the recipient of many awards and honours throughout her life, including the Governor General's Award and the Pearson Medal of Peace. 

41 Lonsdale Rd TOronto

An office with a built-in reading nook. 

And while this might be the least interesting thing about her, she did happen to live in this beautiful grand Edwardian five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Deer Park between 1967-1995. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The custom-made triple door armoire is included with the sale of the house. 

The home is now part of the Toronto Legacy Project and Heritage Toronto. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The living room with a wainscotting, a fireplace and built-in bookcases. 

Listed for $5,800,0000, 41 Lonsdale Road was built in 1914, but was completely renovated in 2002 with a substantial addition that means the home now boasts almost 4,000-square-feet of living space. 

41 Lonsdale Rd TOronto

The recently renovated kitchen. 

The home has also been upgraded along the way with things like a new kitchen, bathrooms, and roof, among other things. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The dining room with built-in china cabinets and open glass shelves. 

On the main floor you'll find beautifully appointed principal rooms full of light, with maple hardwood flooring throughout. 
41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The open concept family room and kitchen. 

Double French doors lead into the chef's kitchen that's complete with marble countertops, high-end appliances and a coffee station. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The family room has a stone-faced wood-burning fireplace with a contemporary mantel, flanked with built-in cabinets. 

The cozy family room is open with the kitchen, featuring French doors that lead out into the spacious backyard. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The back garden. 

The backyard has a flagstone patio, a dining area with pergola and lounge area with large open gas fireplace. You'll also find an outdoor cooking area with a BBQ. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms are on the second and third floors.

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom suite has two walk-in closets and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a Juliette balcony. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The primary bathroom has a freestanding soaker tub by Victoria & Albert with floor-mounted faucet. 

The primary bedroom also has a five-piece ensuite bathroom. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

A bedroom with built-in bookcases under the bay window. 

The other bedrooms are sized well and have plenty of storage. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The wine cellar with herringbone terracota tiles. 

The lower level of the home has a recreation room and a convenient mudroom that can be accessed from the side driveway, as well as a wine cellar that can hold more than 900 bottles. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The basement recreation room. 

There's a lot to like about this house, so it's no surprise that Dr. Franklin spent 28 years of her life calling this home. It also explains why it's been 13 years since this property was last on the market. 

41 Lonsdale Rd Toronto

The home has a double garage. 

So act fast, or the opportunity to own a little part of Canadian history might just slip through your fingers. 

Photos by

Mshati Productions

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ursula Franklin's former Toronto home is on sale for $6 million

Toronto startup is making it easier for people to find strangers to co-own a home

Toronto may be raising the cost for developers to build new condos by a shocking amount

Rich buyers scooping Toronto's ultra-expensive houses and condos faster than ever

Massive Toronto condo community to come with upgraded transit station

This is what Toronto's most expensive mansion looks like

Small towns are luring people out of big cities like Toronto at an alarming rate

Dwindling Ontario housing stock is being hoarded by people with multiple properties