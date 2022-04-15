Ursula Franklin's former Toronto home is on sale for $6 million

If you haven't heard about Ursula Franklin can you even call yourself a Canadian?

Not only is Ursula Franklin the name of a prestigious high school in Toronto but the woman behind the namesake was also a total badass that everyone who lives in Canada should know about.

Dr. Franklin came to Canada in the late 40s and had a prolific scientific career at University of Toronto. In fact, in 1984 Dr. Franklin became the first woman to be honoured with the title of “University Professor” by the University of Toronto.

She was also an educator, feminist, social activist, pacifist and metallurgist (say that 10 times fast!).

Dr. Franklin was the recipient of many awards and honours throughout her life, including the Governor General's Award and the Pearson Medal of Peace.

And while this might be the least interesting thing about her, she did happen to live in this beautiful grand Edwardian five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Deer Park between 1967-1995.

The home is now part of the Toronto Legacy Project and Heritage Toronto.

Listed for $5,800,0000, 41 Lonsdale Road was built in 1914, but was completely renovated in 2002 with a substantial addition that means the home now boasts almost 4,000-square-feet of living space.

The home has also been upgraded along the way with things like a new kitchen, bathrooms, and roof, among other things.

On the main floor you'll find beautifully appointed principal rooms full of light, with maple hardwood flooring throughout.



Double French doors lead into the chef's kitchen that's complete with marble countertops, high-end appliances and a coffee station.

The cozy family room is open with the kitchen, featuring French doors that lead out into the spacious backyard.

The backyard has a flagstone patio, a dining area with pergola and lounge area with large open gas fireplace. You'll also find an outdoor cooking area with a BBQ.

The bedrooms are on the second and third floors.

The primary bedroom suite has two walk-in closets and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a Juliette balcony.

The primary bedroom also has a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms are sized well and have plenty of storage.

The lower level of the home has a recreation room and a convenient mudroom that can be accessed from the side driveway, as well as a wine cellar that can hold more than 900 bottles.

There's a lot to like about this house, so it's no surprise that Dr. Franklin spent 28 years of her life calling this home. It also explains why it's been 13 years since this property was last on the market.

So act fast, or the opportunity to own a little part of Canadian history might just slip through your fingers.