This $3.5 million Toronto home used to have a pool in the living room

Built in 1890, 375 Shaw Street is a classic example of a Victorian Toronto home. But in between 1890 and now, there have been some MAJOR changes to this property.

For example, back in 2014, realtor Nikku Sharma tells blogTO this home once had an indoor pool as a living room.

And she wasn't even joking – there was a pool in the middle of the house with gangplanks over it.

If you look at the old listing photos the home was wild, both in layout and decor. It looked like an acid trip and it's a miracle it's still standing.

But since its purchase in 2014, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been completely renovated, including structural renovations, flooring, insulation, and electrical.

The home has preserved the original character of the 1800s Victorian home – from the stained glass windows to the original hardwood floors on the third level.

But they've also added modern finishes throughout, which combined with the tall 10-foot ceilings, custom millwork and abundance of natural light, makes for an impressive home.

"This is a stunning home, renovated with so much attention to detail," said Sharma.

Listed for $3,495,000, the home boasts over 2,500 square-feet of living space in the main house.

The main floor has a large formal family room and dining room.

The open concept kitchen and sunken living room is, as Sharma puts it, "an entertainer's delight".

The sunken living room, while reminiscent of the 70s, is modernized with the floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding doors and minimalist aesthetic.

The kitchen is also quite subdued, if not small. But it seems to have plenty of storage.

The home has maximized storage space throughout, as is apparent in the bedrooms and the hallways of the home where built-ins can be found in abundance.

On the third storey of the home you'll find office which walks out to the rooftop patio.

As for outdoor space, there's two balconies and a back patio that leads to the coach house.

"It's the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor space,"added Sharma.

The coach house might be the coolest part of the home now.

It's a two-storey coach house with an open concept kitchen, living and dining space featuring skylights that maximize the amount of natural light within.

The coach house has one bedroom and one bathroom and could be the perfect spot to rent out, Airbnb or even use as an office space.

The only thing you can't rent it out for is public swim.