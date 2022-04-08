Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
375 Shaw Street Toronto

This $3.5 million Toronto home used to have a pool in the living room

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Built in 1890, 375 Shaw Street is a classic example of a Victorian Toronto home. But in between 1890 and now, there have been some MAJOR changes to this property. 

For example, back in 2014, realtor Nikku Sharma tells blogTO this home once had an indoor pool as a living room.

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The foyer.

And she wasn't even joking – there was a pool in the middle of the house with gangplanks over it. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The dining room. 

If you look at the old listing photos the home was wild, both in layout and decor. It looked like an acid trip and it's a miracle it's still standing. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor. 

But since its purchase in 2014, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been completely renovated, including structural renovations, flooring, insulation, and electrical. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The primary bedroom which has a walk-out to a balcony. 

The home has preserved the original character of the 1800s Victorian home – from the stained glass windows to the original hardwood floors on the third level. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

This bedroom has a built-in bookcase and reading nook. 

But they've also added modern finishes throughout, which combined with the tall 10-foot ceilings, custom millwork and abundance of natural light, makes for an impressive home. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

One of the updated bathrooms. 

"This is a stunning home, renovated with so much attention to detail," said Sharma.

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The formal family room. 

Listed for $3,495,000, the home boasts over 2,500 square-feet of living space in the main house. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

Original details like stained glass windows and crown moulding can be seen throughout the home.  

The main floor has a large formal family room and dining room. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

A view of the kitchen and sunken living room which is where the pool used to be. 

The open concept kitchen and sunken living room is, as Sharma puts it, "an entertainer's delight". 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The living room walks-out to the backyard. 

The sunken living room, while reminiscent of the 70s, is modernized with the floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding doors and minimalist aesthetic. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The sleek modern kitchen with quartz counters. 

The kitchen is also quite subdued, if not small. But it seems to have plenty of storage. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

Custom millwork. 

The home has maximized storage space throughout, as is apparent in the bedrooms and the hallways of the home where built-ins can be found in abundance. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The office space that walks-out to a deck. 

On the third storey of the home you'll find office which walks out to the rooftop patio. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's two balconies and a back patio that leads to the coach house.

375 Shaw Street Toronto

One of the decks with a view of the CN Tower. 

"It's the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor space,"added Sharma.

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The fully renovated coach house. 

The coach house might be the coolest part of the home now. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

Skylights in the coach house bring in light no matter the weather. 

It's a two-storey coach house with an open concept kitchen, living and dining space featuring skylights that maximize the amount of natural light within.

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The renovated kitchen with new contertops in the coach house. 

The coach house has one bedroom and one bathroom and could be the perfect spot to rent out, Airbnb or even use as an office space. 

375 Shaw Street Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining area in the coach house. 

The only thing you can't rent it out for is public swim. 

Photos by

Soare Productions Real Estate Media Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $3.5 million Toronto home used to have a pool in the living room

It just got even harder for foreign investors to buy up homes in Ontario

Towering condo development to replace shuttered Toronto shawarma joint

This $3.6 million Toronto home is all glass

Push to stop Toronto heritage building from becoming condos fails miserably

Hourglass-shaped condo to rise across the street from seedy Toronto strip club

This cool Toronto loft in a heritage building is surprisingly under $500K

Real estate prices in this small town near Toronto have risen 50% over the past year