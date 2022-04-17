This Toronto townhouse with a dance pole in the living room is only $600K

If you've been on the hunt for a home in Toronto, first off, I'm sorry. Secondly, you've probably heard your realtor or someone say "look for potential."

What they're saying is, look past the superficial stuff that you can change and look at the bones of the home to see if it's worth it.

A lot of people struggle with this, and when you see a place that has a dancer pole smack in the middle of the living room it can be hard to look past that.

But for 360 Dundas St. East, if you do manage to look past that you'll see a super cool townhouse that's shockingly not $1.2 million.

Listed for $599,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome is filled with potential.

The condo building is historic to Cabbagetown and has been around since 1890, which if you're a fan of homes with some character, is a good thing.

The home is spread out over two storeys and has three walk-outs. On the main level is the open concept living, kitchen and dining area.

It has hardwood floors, a fireplace, soaring 10-foot ceilings and gets plenty of natural light thanks to the large bay window.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of storage.

The lower level is where the bedrooms are located.

They each have a walk-out.

There are two full bathrooms and the home comes with a parking spot as well as low maintenance fees at $356.32 a month.

It's also in a pretty good location close to parks, public transit and shopping.

Now, to keep or not to keep the dancer pole? That is the question.