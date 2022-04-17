Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
360 Dundas St. E Toronto

This Toronto townhouse with a dance pole in the living room is only $600K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've been on the hunt for a home in Toronto, first off, I'm sorry. Secondly, you've probably heard your realtor or someone say "look for potential."

What they're saying is, look past the superficial stuff that you can change and look at the bones of the home to see if it's worth it. 

A lot of people struggle with this, and when you see a place that has a dancer pole smack in the middle of the living room it can be hard to look past that. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The main living area.

But for 360 Dundas St. East, if you do manage to look past that you'll see a super cool townhouse that's shockingly not $1.2 million. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The unit comes with ensuite laundry.  

Listed for $599,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome is filled with potential. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The dining area. 

The condo building is historic to Cabbagetown and has been around since 1890, which if you're a fan of homes with some character, is a good thing. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The stairs leading to the lower level are new. 

The home is spread out over two storeys and has three walk-outs. On the main level is the open concept living, kitchen and dining area. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The living room has a cozy fireplace. 

It has hardwood floors, a fireplace, soaring 10-foot ceilings and gets plenty of natural light thanks to the large bay window. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The kitchen with granite counters. 

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The lower level is where the bedrooms are located. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The second bedroom which is used as an office. 

They each have a walk-out. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

There are two full bathrooms and the home comes with a parking spot as well as low maintenance fees at $356.32 a month.  

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The parking spot. 

It's also in a pretty good location close to parks, public transit and shopping. 

360 Dundas St. E Toronto

The second bathroom. 

Now, to keep or not to keep the dancer pole? That is the question. 

Photos by

Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Toronto townhouse with a dance pole in the living room is only $600K

Ursula Franklin's former Toronto home is on sale for $6 million

Toronto startup is making it easier for people to find strangers to co-own a home

These are just some of the worst Toronto condo names in recent memory

Toronto may be raising the cost for developers to build new condos by a shocking amount

Rich buyers scooping Toronto's ultra-expensive houses and condos faster than ever

Massive Toronto condo community to come with upgraded transit station

This is what Toronto's most expensive mansion looks like