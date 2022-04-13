This $5 million Toronto home was egged when it was first built

Designed by the award-winning Piccaluga brothers, this custom-built home is something of an icon.

The Piccaluga brothers, who also designed the CN Tower restaurant, are known for their futuristic designs. Rightfully so, this post-modernist villa definitely stands out with a concrete facade and brick turret that makes the home look a bit like a fort.

Their designs aren't for everyone though. In fact, when it was first built back in the late 90s, 31 Governors Road was welcomed to the neighbourhood with a ceremonial egging, according to the Globe and Mail.

But, don't let the severe exterior fool you. This home is an architectural masterpiece offering over 5,900-square-feet of luxurious living space unlike any you've seen.

The European-inspired home begins with a distinct red clay herringbone floor that extends from the entrance to the back door.

The main living spaces are open, bright and perfect for entertaining and gathering.

For example, the open concept Valcucine kitchen and dining room are perfect for dinner parties, as it lets everyone get in on the action.

There's also an almost brutalist-like element to the home with all the concrete, while the terracotta and wood materials throughout the home keep it from feeling too cold. Also, the in-floor heating helps.

"Another distinctive feature includes the numerous Italian Panto marine-grade mahogany frame, tilt-and-turn windows that flood the home with natural light," note realtors Cailey Heaps and Christina Pinelli.

You'll also notice that many of the windows aren't all your traditional rectangle. There's triangles, circles and even a diamond!

Also on the main floor is the large living room, which has the inner part of the brick tourret as well as a cozy wood burning fireplace.

Up the grand marble staircase you'll find the bedrooms.

The home has a respectable three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom.

There's also a makeup room and apparently a meditation room in the upper part of turret.

All the bedrooms also walk out to the upper balcony making it ideal for indoor/outdoor living.

The outdoor space is as cool as the indoor space, with a post-modern parterre front garden that has a sitting area and a low-flame alcohol firepit.

There's also a backyard patio and the home is right next to a parkette, which you could basically use as an extension of the property if you need more green space.

Further, there is a double utility shed that has a green roof because you can never have too many plants.

Another unique aspect of the home according to Heaps and Pinelli is the "iceberg basement" that extends underground past the main floor.

The basement has a recreational room with a kitchenette, which could become a self-contained apartment, if you're so inclined.

There's also a very cool circular wine room, which is an essential for all luxury homes.

But that's not even the best part of this home, according to Heaps and Pinelli.

"Perhaps the most prized feature of this stunning home [is the] indoor saltwater pool," they said.

Yup, a small lap pool is right next to the fitness area so you can have a refreshing dip post-workout session.

So, with all that in mind it's no surprise it didn't take long for someone to realize what a prize 31 Governors Road is. The home just sold for $4,700,000 and it wasn't even on the market for a full week!