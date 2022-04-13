Real Estate
31 Governors Road Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home was egged when it was first built

Designed by the award-winning Piccaluga brothers, this custom-built home is something of an icon. 

The Piccaluga brothers, who also designed the CN Tower restaurant, are known for their futuristic designs. Rightfully so, this post-modernist villa definitely stands out with a concrete facade and brick turret that makes the home look a bit like a fort. 

Their designs aren't for everyone though. In fact, when it was first built back in the late 90s, 31 Governors Road was welcomed to the neighbourhood with a ceremonial egging, according to the Globe and Mail

31 Governors Road Toronto

The grand room. 

But, don't let the severe exterior fool you. This home is an architectural masterpiece offering over 5,900-square-feet of luxurious living space unlike any you've seen. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The foyer, or colonnade, that runs through the main floor. 

The European-inspired home begins with a distinct red clay herringbone floor that extends from the entrance to the back door. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining room. 

The main living spaces are open, bright and perfect for entertaining and gathering.  

31 Governors Road Toronto

The kitchen has been updated since the initial design of the house but stays true to character. 

For example, the open concept Valcucine kitchen and dining room are perfect for dinner parties, as it lets everyone get in on the action. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

There's also an almost brutalist-like element to the home with all the concrete, while the terracotta and wood materials throughout the home keep it from feeling too cold. Also, the in-floor heating helps. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

A bedroom. 

"Another distinctive feature includes the numerous Italian Panto marine-grade mahogany frame, tilt-and-turn windows that flood the home with natural light," note realtors Cailey Heaps and Christina Pinelli. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

There are only two principal rooms on the main floor: the grand living room and the combined kitchen and dining room.  

You'll also notice that many of the windows aren't all your traditional rectangle. There's triangles, circles and even a diamond! 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The living room. 

Also on the main floor is the large living room, which has the inner part of the brick tourret as well as a cozy wood burning fireplace.

31 Governors Road Toronto

The main staircase is made of marble. 

Up the grand marble staircase you'll find the bedrooms. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

A bedroom with plenty of built-in storage. 

The home has a respectable three bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The makeup room. 

There's also a makeup room and apparently a meditation room in the upper part of turret. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The upper balcony. 

All the bedrooms also walk out to the upper balcony making it ideal for indoor/outdoor living. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The outdoor patio is perfect for summer dinner parties. 

The outdoor space is as cool as the indoor space, with a post-modern parterre front garden that has a sitting area and a low-flame alcohol firepit. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The home was designed to maximize exposure to the parkette.  

There's also a backyard patio and the home is right next to a parkette, which you could basically use as an extension of the property if you need more green space. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

A small nook overlooking the yard. 

Further, there is a double utility shed that has a green roof because you can never have too many plants. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

Concrete pillars add intrigue and obvious support in the basement. 

Another unique aspect of the home according to Heaps and Pinelli is the "iceberg basement" that extends underground past the main floor.31 Governors Road Toronto

The basement living and kitchen area. 

The basement has a recreational room with a kitchenette, which could become a self-contained apartment, if you're so inclined. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The wine cellar. 

There's also a very cool circular wine room, which is an essential for all luxury homes. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The laundry room with an odd shaped window overlooking the pool. 

But that's not even the best part of this home, according to Heaps and Pinelli.

31 Governors Road Toronto

The indoor pool. 

"Perhaps the most prized feature of this stunning home [is the] indoor saltwater pool," they said.

31 Governors Road Toronto

The exercise room. 

Yup, a small lap pool is right next to the fitness area so you can have a refreshing dip post-workout session. 

31 Governors Road Toronto

The walk-in closet off the primary bedroom.

So, with all that in mind it's no surprise it didn't take long for someone to realize what a prize 31 Governors Road is. The home just sold for $4,700,000 and it wasn't even on the market for a full week!

Photos by

The Heaps Estrin Team

