17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

You'd never know this $6.5 million Toronto home was once a classic Victorian house

The Annex is known for it's classic red brick Victorians. In fact, there's an architectural style known as "Annex style house.

And from the front, 17 Boswell Avenue would be the picture perfect example of this. Its red-brick facade, decorative ornamentation and peaked roof tick all the Victorian boxes. 

But from the back of the home, you'd never guess that this home is likely well over 100 years old. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The home is 4,000-square-feet across four-levels. 

Listed for $6,495,000, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home has undergone a complete back-to-the-studs renovation. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

Herringbone wood floors can be seen throughout the home. 

"The sellers are professional photographers with an impeccable eye and affinity towards design," realtor Gillian Oxley tells blogTO.

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

Built-in bookcases on the second floor. 

"They designed it themselves. The ability to 'see' what they wanted before it was created is in part their talent and their passion."

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and bar area. 

From the stunning grand room with 24-foot-high ceilings, to more unique details like the gold island in the kitchen or the ornate wainscotting, the home is beautifully designed with a masterful attention to detail.

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The living room with 24-foot ceilings. 

It's bright and airy, with Parisian influences such as the herringbone wood floor, creating the perfect combination of historic charm and modern touch.  

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The gold bar is perfect for dinner parties. 

The main floor is an entertainer's dream, with open concept living room, dining room and kitchen all flowing together seamlessly.

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

There are two bedrooms on the second floor as well as a sitting area that over looks the living room. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is on the third floor, functioning as its own little retreat. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

It has a walk-in closet and a bathroom worthy of a feature in Architectural Digest. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom also has a sitting room or office with a walk-out balcony. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The basement kitchenette and recreation room. 

In the basement, there's more living space with a large bedroom, kitchenette, sauna and a big rec room. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The bi-fold doors lead out to the backyard and pool. 

But perhaps the best part of this entire home is the backyard. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The backyard has a sunken firepit. 

Right from the living room, a wall of bi-fold doors lead out to the massive backyard that has a pool, hot tub and huge deck for dinner parties.

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The backyard is 43.67-feet wide. 

And just to be clear, this big of a backyard isn't the norm for a semi-detached home. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The side deck. 

"The story goes that the two sides of the house were owned by brothers in the 1920s," explained Oxley. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

According to Oxley, one brother was a goldsmith, the other was a butcher, but during the depression the goldsmith fell on hard times.

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

"The butcher (to help out his brother) bought his brother's backyard, which they enjoyed as one happy family," continued Oxley. 

17 Boswell Avenue Toronto

The main living room has a fireplace. 

The lot lines were re-allocated and now 17 Boswell Ave. has this super rare double-width backyard. 

17 Boswell Ave. Toronto

There's a heated driveway and heated front walkway.

"[It's] a great Toronto'ism," said Oxley. And clearly a great home. 

Photos by

Bird House Media

