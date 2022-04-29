This $5 million Mississauga mansion is way more than meets the eye

From the outside, this Mississauga home looks like your typical new build. But inside, 1569 Glenburnie Road is anything but typical.

"To say it's one-of-a-kind doesn't do it justice," said realtor Corrie Harding-Keizs.

"It's modern on the outside, but it's a symphony of textures, classy finishes, luxurious comforts on the inside."

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home does use a wide variety of elements throughout the home that make for a unique pallet.

You'll notice materials like exposed Douglas Fir wood beams, textured stone walls, marble wall pieces, and bamboo hardwood floors all combined together throughout the home.

It may be too busy for some, but it definitely adds intrigue to what could've been a basic cookie-cutter mansion.

In addition to the textural medley of materials, the home also has a peculiar layout.

For example, the kitchen is loft-like and located on the second level.

It also has a glass-floor balcony that overlooks the family room, which reminds me of the glass floor at the CN Tower... just a little closer to earth.

The home boasts more than 7,000-square-feet of living space and there isn't a dull corner in the home.

Some other interesting things you'll find tucked away in the home is a wine cellar that holds over 1,500 bottles; a sauna; a Roman bathtub with a rain shower; and not one but two kitchenettes (although one is just roughed-in).

"The home is so unique you have to see it to believe it," said Harding-Keizs.

But this isn't just a funhouse, it has all the essentials.

The home has plenty of natural light thanks to the skylights and large floor-to-ceiling windows plus plenty of storage.

There's the gorgeous family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace that is, according to Harding-Keizs, the perfect place to curl with a good book.

There's the primary suite on the top floor with 14-foot ceilings and a five-piece bathroom which includes an indulgent soaker tub.

There's an exercise room, laundry room, a home office, etc.

And while the interior might not be to everyone's taste, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who wouldn't like the surrounding property.

The home sits on a forested lot that's over 400-foot deep and has its own private entrance to Mary Fix Park. It's also adjacent to a conservation area with biking and hiking trails galore.

The home is currently listed for $4,998,000.