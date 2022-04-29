Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 39 minutes ago
1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

This $5 million Mississauga mansion is way more than meets the eye

From the outside, this Mississauga home looks like your typical new build. But inside, 1569 Glenburnie Road is anything but typical.

"To say it's one-of-a-kind doesn't do it justice," said realtor Corrie Harding-Keizs. 

"It's modern on the outside, but it's a symphony of textures, classy finishes, luxurious comforts on the inside."

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

Note the 20-foot cedar ceilings and a walk-out to the backyard. 

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home does use a wide variety of elements throughout the home that make for a unique pallet.

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The living room with a built-in marble wall piece. 

You'll notice materials like exposed Douglas Fir wood beams, textured stone walls, marble wall pieces, and bamboo hardwood floors all combined together throughout the home. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

A three-piece bathroom with unique tiles. 

It may be too busy for some, but it definitely adds intrigue to what could've been a basic cookie-cutter mansion. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

A separate wing in the house comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, roughed-in kitchen and its own entrance. 

In addition to the textural medley of materials, the home also has a peculiar layout.

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry. 

For example, the kitchen is loft-like and located on the second level. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The glass balcony in the kitchen. 

It also has a glass-floor balcony that overlooks the family room, which reminds me of the glass floor at the CN Tower... just a little closer to earth.

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

A hallway with an interesting hexagon window. 

The home boasts more than 7,000-square-feet of living space and there isn't a dull corner in the home. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The wine cellar. 

Some other interesting things you'll find tucked away in the home is a wine cellar that holds over 1,500 bottles; a sauna; a Roman bathtub with a rain shower; and not one but two kitchenettes (although one is just roughed-in). 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

A wood-burning fireplace with a metal mantle. 

"The home is so unique you have to see it to believe it," said Harding-Keizs. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The Roman bath. 

But this isn't just a funhouse, it has all the essentials. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The dining room. 

The home has plenty of natural light thanks to the skylights and large floor-to-ceiling windows plus plenty of storage. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The family room. 

There's the gorgeous family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace that is, according to Harding-Keizs, the perfect place to curl with a good book. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The primary bedroom also has a fireplace. 

There's the primary suite on the top floor with 14-foot ceilings and a five-piece bathroom which includes an indulgent soaker tub. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

There's an exercise room, laundry room, a home office, etc.

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

A bedroom in the basement. 

And while the interior might not be to everyone's taste, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who wouldn't like the surrounding property. 

1569 Gelnburnie Rd. Mississauga

The backyard has a campground area. 

The home sits on a forested lot that's over 400-foot deep and has its own private entrance to Mary Fix Park. It's also adjacent to a conservation area with biking and hiking trails galore. 

1569 glenburnie rd. mississauga

The back of the home with a patio. 

The home is currently listed for $4,998,000.

Photos by

Matt Vardy from My Home Viewer

