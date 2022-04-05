Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

This $6.5 million Oakville home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is architecture goals

Even if you know nothing about architecture, you've probably heard of Frank Lloyd Wright. 

He was a prolific American architect who was known for his organic architecture that harmonized humanity and nature, as most notably exemplified in Pennsylvania's Fallingwater house. 

Wright had such an impact on modern day architecture that his style is still being emulated more than 60 years after his death. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The living room. 

1057 Argyle Drive is one of the many homes that takes inspiration from the great American architect, and it certainly does it well. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

One of the bedrooms. 

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is a beautiful embodiment of organic architecture.

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The circular staircase. 

It has an open concept floor plan, curved rooms and walls, as well as a mix of natural materials including wood, stone, metal, and glass. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The foyer. 

When you enter the home you'll notice tall ceilings, clean lines and warm wood tones. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The open concept kitchen and family room. 

The semi-circular kitchen is unique in design but built to accomodate any good at-home chef and all their guests.  

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The dining room with built-in shelves. 

There is plenty of storage throughout the home, from built-in cabinets to tasteful wardrobes. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms upstairs are calming and minimalist. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has a double-sided fireplace and spa-like ensuite bathroom. It also has its own walk-out balcony. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The living room with floor to ceiling windows. 

The principal rooms on the main floor are filled with natural light and the floor-to-ceiling windows connect you to the natural elements outdoors.

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The office. 

You'll also find a nice and sleek office on the main floor for those who need a work from home space. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The backyard with several entertaining areas. 

Speaking of outdoors, the backyard is a private oasis... well when it's summer. Right now it looks a bit grim.  

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The outdoor kitchen and fireplace. 

But it comes complete with a fireplace, saltwater pool, a three-piece change room and an outdoor kitchen that is as impressive as the indoor kitchen. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

The rec room in the basement with soaring ceilings and a three-storey fireplace. 

In the basement, which isn't really a basement since it's above grade, the home features even more space with a family room, exercise room and a media space. Also, the polished concrete floors are heated. 

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

Another office space in the basement. 

The home truly is an outstanding example of modern architecture but it goes without saying — this architectural gem will cost you a pretty penny.

1057 Argyle Drive Oakville

An aerial view of the home and the zinc roof.

The home is currently listed for $6,500,000.

Photos by

OTB x Air

