This $6.5 million Oakville home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is architecture goals

Even if you know nothing about architecture, you've probably heard of Frank Lloyd Wright.

He was a prolific American architect who was known for his organic architecture that harmonized humanity and nature, as most notably exemplified in Pennsylvania's Fallingwater house.

Wright had such an impact on modern day architecture that his style is still being emulated more than 60 years after his death.

1057 Argyle Drive is one of the many homes that takes inspiration from the great American architect, and it certainly does it well.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is a beautiful embodiment of organic architecture.

It has an open concept floor plan, curved rooms and walls, as well as a mix of natural materials including wood, stone, metal, and glass.

When you enter the home you'll notice tall ceilings, clean lines and warm wood tones.

The semi-circular kitchen is unique in design but built to accomodate any good at-home chef and all their guests.

There is plenty of storage throughout the home, from built-in cabinets to tasteful wardrobes.

The bedrooms upstairs are calming and minimalist.

The primary bedroom has a double-sided fireplace and spa-like ensuite bathroom. It also has its own walk-out balcony.

The principal rooms on the main floor are filled with natural light and the floor-to-ceiling windows connect you to the natural elements outdoors.

You'll also find a nice and sleek office on the main floor for those who need a work from home space.

Speaking of outdoors, the backyard is a private oasis... well when it's summer. Right now it looks a bit grim.

But it comes complete with a fireplace, saltwater pool, a three-piece change room and an outdoor kitchen that is as impressive as the indoor kitchen.

In the basement, which isn't really a basement since it's above grade, the home features even more space with a family room, exercise room and a media space. Also, the polished concrete floors are heated.

The home truly is an outstanding example of modern architecture but it goes without saying — this architectural gem will cost you a pretty penny.

The home is currently listed for $6,500,000.