This $10 million Toronto house is actually two homes

Just a few years ago this plot of land hosted a falling down, delapidated home and was selling pretty much for land value.

But in the two years since, 84 and 86 Weybourne Cres. have been rebuilt into two stunning semi-detached homes.

Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Lawrence Park, this contemporary Geogian home was designed by architect Peter Higgins and built by Abond Homes.

Both homes are now listed for $9,995,000.

Or if that's a bit outside your budget, you could purchase just one side for $5,295,000.

Although if you buy both it's definitely cheaper. Realtor Cailey Heapes notes in the listing it could be"ideal for multigenerational living."

Not to mention knowing exactly who your neighbours are can be a bonus.

Both homes are stunning mix of contemporary and tradtional design with bespoke finishes throughout and over 4,000-square-feet of living space.

The independent homes are also both open concept in design, with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light.

The main level is perfect for enteratining thanks to the free-flowing living, dining and kitchen areas.

The kitchen is super modern with an expanisve Italian granite island, European cabinetry and professional-grade appliances.

The living room has a huge window wall that integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly as well as a cozy fireplace.

Each home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The principal bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and great views of the backyard.

It also obviously has a spa-like ensuite bathroom.

The third level of the home has an additional bedroom as well as an office space with a wine fridge and wet bar, because sometimes you need that after work drink right away.

There's more space in the basement with a rec room, guest bedroom and laundry.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is surrounded by mature trees and plenty of space for kids to run around.

But as gorgeous as these homes are I can't help but think that if you're looking for multigenerational living, there are definitely less expensive options out there, without as many stairs. Just saying...