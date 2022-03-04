Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

This $10 million Toronto house is actually two homes

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just a few years ago this plot of land hosted a falling down, delapidated home and was selling pretty much for land value.

But in the two years since, 84 and 86 Weybourne Cres. have been rebuilt into two stunning semi-detached homes. 

Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Lawrence Park, this contemporary Geogian home was designed by architect Peter Higgins and built by Abond Homes

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

Both homes are now listed for $9,995,000

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

A balcony on the third-storey overlooking the lush canopy of trees. 

Or if that's a bit outside your budget, you could purchase just one side for $5,295,000

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The foyer. 

Although if you buy both it's definitely cheaper. Realtor Cailey Heapes notes in the listing it could be"ideal for multigenerational living."

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Not to mention knowing exactly who your neighbours are can be a bonus. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Both homes are stunning mix of contemporary and tradtional design with bespoke finishes throughout and over 4,000-square-feet of living space. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The family room with a custom, built-in media wall, in-ceiling speakers.

The independent homes are also both open concept in design, with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The dining room off the kitchen. 

The main level is perfect for enteratining thanks to the free-flowing living, dining and kitchen areas. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The kitchen with wide plank oak floors. 

The kitchen is super modern with an expanisve Italian granite island, European cabinetry and professional-grade appliances. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. 

The living room has a huge window wall that integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly as well as a cozy fireplace. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Each home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The principal bedroom has a sitting area, walk-in closet and great views of the backyard.

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The principal ensuite. 

It also obviously has a spa-like ensuite bathroom. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The office with a walk-out balcony. 

The third level of the home has an additional bedroom as well as an office space with a wine fridge and wet bar, because sometimes you need that after work drink right away. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The lower level recreational room could be an excellent play room. It also walks-out to the backyard. 

There's more space in the basement with a rec room, guest bedroom and laundry. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The back of the homes. 

As for outdoor space, the backyard is surrounded by mature trees and plenty of space for kids to run around. 

86 Weybourne Cres. Toronto

The view from a balcony. 

But as gorgeous as these homes are I can't help but think that if you're looking for multigenerational living, there are definitely less expensive options out there, without as many stairs. Just saying... 

Photos by

Heapes Estrin Real Estate Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $10 million Toronto house is actually two homes

An entire Toronto building got eviction notices and people are fighting back

The average detached house in Toronto will now cost you over $2 million

House without ceilings or doors selling for $1.3 million in Toronto

This Toronto suburb remains the cheapest place to rent a one-bedroom apartment

Massive storage facility to replace yet another Toronto Beer Store location

Home prices in this hotspot Ontario city have risen by over 30% in just one year

Beloved Toronto restaurant that's also a home is for sale for $4 million