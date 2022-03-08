Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
84 Crescent Road Toronto

This $14 million heritage home in Toronto is the perfect combo of old and new

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Built in 1899 by renowned architects Henry Langley and Gundry Langley (who are also behind buildings like the Metropolitan United Church and Government House) 84 Crescent Road is a heritage building like no other. 

The home has since undergone an extensive renovation in 2012, according to realtor Sarah Giacomelli. 

The renovation was undertaken by award-winning architectural firm Atelier Kastelic Buffey and built by Eisner Murray

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The front entrance with a fireplace. 

The result is a stunning combination of old and new. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The living room. 

The home's historic elements like the millwork, fireplaces and original mouldings have been lovingly restored. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The soaring ceilings make the home perfect for large art pieces. 

And while the home has kept the essential bits of original character it's also been modernized with things like underground floor heating, new bathrooms and more. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The stairway landing. 

The home boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The dining room features ornate moulding and a fire place. 

The main floor is filled with natural light and has large principal rooms that are ideal for showcasing art. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The modern kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the back garden. 

The kitchen is sleek and minimal with an almost mid-century style to it. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

A small library at the end of the kitchen. 

Also off the kitchen is a small library reading nook which is too cute. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

On the second level you'll find the primary bedroom, as well as an office and second bedroom. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom looking into the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and of course, spa-like ensuite. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The family room with a wet bar. 

The third storey of the house has more bedrooms, another office and the family room. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The basement rec room. 

There's a rec room in the basement as well as a guest bedroom. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, it's covered in snow but the listing does mention the garden was lanscaped by the Brenda Dinnick and Kelly Buffey

84 Crescent Road Toronto

A view of the dining room from the foyer. 

And if you know anything about those two you know the garden come spring and summer will be spectacular. 

84 Crescent Road Toronto

A built-in bookcase off the kitchen. 

But all this doesn't come cheap; the home is currently listed for $13,850,000

Photos by

Chestnut Park Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $14 million heritage home in Toronto is the perfect combo of old and new

Here are Toronto's plans for the coach terminal and 7 more city-owned properties it's unlocking

A multi-billion-dollar Toronto company just bailed on doing business in Russia

Home prices in this Ontario city have nearly doubled since the pandemic hit

This home in Toronto is literally falling apart and it's going for $600K

This aging Toronto bungalow sat empty for two years and is now going for $4 million

Toronto is letting ghost hotel owners off the hook

University of Toronto landmark is getting a stunning upgrade and restoration