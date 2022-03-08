This $14 million heritage home in Toronto is the perfect combo of old and new

Built in 1899 by renowned architects Henry Langley and Gundry Langley (who are also behind buildings like the Metropolitan United Church and Government House) 84 Crescent Road is a heritage building like no other.

The home has since undergone an extensive renovation in 2012, according to realtor Sarah Giacomelli.

The renovation was undertaken by award-winning architectural firm Atelier Kastelic Buffey and built by Eisner Murray.

The result is a stunning combination of old and new.

The home's historic elements like the millwork, fireplaces and original mouldings have been lovingly restored.

And while the home has kept the essential bits of original character it's also been modernized with things like underground floor heating, new bathrooms and more.

The home boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The main floor is filled with natural light and has large principal rooms that are ideal for showcasing art.

The kitchen is sleek and minimal with an almost mid-century style to it.

Also off the kitchen is a small library reading nook which is too cute.

On the second level you'll find the primary bedroom, as well as an office and second bedroom.

The primary bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and of course, spa-like ensuite.

The third storey of the house has more bedrooms, another office and the family room.

There's a rec room in the basement as well as a guest bedroom.

As for outdoor space, it's covered in snow but the listing does mention the garden was lanscaped by the Brenda Dinnick and Kelly Buffey.

And if you know anything about those two you know the garden come spring and summer will be spectacular.

But all this doesn't come cheap; the home is currently listed for $13,850,000.