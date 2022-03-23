Real Estate
69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

This might be the cutest detached home under $800K in Toronto right now

Most homes in Toronto under $800,000 are either condos or basically a falling down tragedy of a home. 

And with average detached home prices currently sitting at over $2 million in Toronto it makes sense that what's available is, for lack of a better word, trash. 

But every now and again a small real estate miracle happens. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The dining room off the kitchen. 

Conveniently located just north of Danforth Village, 69 Palmer Ave. is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow that's too cute for words and shockingly under $800K. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for $749,000, the home is full of sunshine and charm.  

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

A view of the living room from the dining room which opens into the kitchen. 

The main floor is open concept with a recently renovated kitchen. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The updated kitchen with a gas stove. 

The kitchen features butcher block counters and stainless steel appliances. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is in the converted attic and features plenty of built-in storage. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom. 

The other bedroom is on the main floor and is decently spacious.

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The bathroom is located in the basement. 

The bathroom has also been updated with modern fixtures. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The laundry area in the basement. 

There's more room in the basement, which has been completely redesigned according to the listing. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room. 

It has a family room, laundry area and two rooms that could be used as bedrooms or office space. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

The home also has a private back garden with a little shed and mature trees. 

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

One of the rooms in the basement which is currently being used as a playroom. 

As realtor Venessaa Copeland says in the listing this home has "everything you need in the Palm(er) of your hand."

69 Palmer Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom in the basement. 

Well, except parking... but honestly for this price street parking is worth the hassle. 

Photos by

Bird House Media

