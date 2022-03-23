This might be the cutest detached home under $800K in Toronto right now

Most homes in Toronto under $800,000 are either condos or basically a falling down tragedy of a home.

And with average detached home prices currently sitting at over $2 million in Toronto it makes sense that what's available is, for lack of a better word, trash.

But every now and again a small real estate miracle happens.

Conveniently located just north of Danforth Village, 69 Palmer Ave. is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow that's too cute for words and shockingly under $800K.

Listed for $749,000, the home is full of sunshine and charm.

The main floor is open concept with a recently renovated kitchen.

The kitchen features butcher block counters and stainless steel appliances.

The primary bedroom is in the converted attic and features plenty of built-in storage.

The other bedroom is on the main floor and is decently spacious.

The bathroom has also been updated with modern fixtures.

There's more room in the basement, which has been completely redesigned according to the listing.

It has a family room, laundry area and two rooms that could be used as bedrooms or office space.

The home also has a private back garden with a little shed and mature trees.

As realtor Venessaa Copeland says in the listing this home has "everything you need in the Palm(er) of your hand."

Well, except parking... but honestly for this price street parking is worth the hassle.