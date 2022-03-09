Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

"Unique, affordable, detached bungalow!" reads the listing for 46 Grandville Avenue. 

Normally, this sounds like a too-good-to-be-true-type home but this might be the one case where the realtor isn't exagerating. 

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $799,800, and is genuinely cute inside. 46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The open concept living and dining area are perfect for entertaining. 

I know, a genuine rarity! Usually homes like this are rundown, falling apart and essentially being sold only for land value. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

Built-in storage ensures there's a place for everything. 

However, this home has been recently updated by the looks of it, so it could be a great fit for someone who's looking to downsize or avoid condo life.

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

Solar tunnels bring more light into the spaces. 

The main floor is open concept with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

Newer appliances, designer range hood and walkout to the back deck. 

The kitchen has newer appliances and enough cabinets to accomodate all your things. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom with custom built furniture. 

The bedrooms are modest but they've made good use of the space with some clever additions. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with built-in wall-to-wall closets. 

In fact, the whole house has a lot of clever built-in storage, which is always appreciated. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

There's a second two-piece bathroom in the basement. 

The bathroom has been newly renovated. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The family space, classroom and playroom area in its current configuration.

And the basement has the family room with new vinyl flooring as well as updated electrical. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The third bedroom. 

There's an additional bedroom in the basement that can function as a guest bedroom or a home office. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The massive 19 by 13-foot deck with an optional canopy to provide extra shade. 

As for outdoor space, there's plenty. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The backyard with detached workshop, skating rink and play area. 

There's a large back deck and enough room for a home-made skating rink as well as a recently updated 20 by 9-foot workshop. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The backyard in the summer has a terraced garden. 

The home is also in a pretty great location for commuting and amenities. 

46 Grandville Avenue Toronto

The family room is south-facing so gets lots of light. 

So while it may be the cheapest home on the market right now, it's a catch, so it definitely won't last long. And, I have a sneaking suspicion it will go for well over asking (read: it absolutely will go over asking). 

Photos by

Royal LePage Signature Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

Toronto renters are getting a new way to trash their awful landlords

Toronto is getting a futuristic building for exploring the human brain

This $14 million heritage home in Toronto is the perfect combo of old and new

Here are Toronto's plans for the coach terminal and 7 more city-owned properties it's unlocking

A multi-billion-dollar Toronto company just bailed on doing business in Russia

Home prices in this Ontario city have nearly doubled since the pandemic hit

This home in Toronto is literally falling apart and it's going for $600K