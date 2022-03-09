This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now

"Unique, affordable, detached bungalow!" reads the listing for 46 Grandville Avenue.

Normally, this sounds like a too-good-to-be-true-type home but this might be the one case where the realtor isn't exagerating.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $799,800, and is genuinely cute inside.

I know, a genuine rarity! Usually homes like this are rundown, falling apart and essentially being sold only for land value.

However, this home has been recently updated by the looks of it, so it could be a great fit for someone who's looking to downsize or avoid condo life.

The main floor is open concept with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.

The kitchen has newer appliances and enough cabinets to accomodate all your things.

The bedrooms are modest but they've made good use of the space with some clever additions.

In fact, the whole house has a lot of clever built-in storage, which is always appreciated.

The bathroom has been newly renovated.

And the basement has the family room with new vinyl flooring as well as updated electrical.

There's an additional bedroom in the basement that can function as a guest bedroom or a home office.

As for outdoor space, there's plenty.

There's a large back deck and enough room for a home-made skating rink as well as a recently updated 20 by 9-foot workshop.

The home is also in a pretty great location for commuting and amenities.

So while it may be the cheapest home on the market right now, it's a catch, so it definitely won't last long. And, I have a sneaking suspicion it will go for well over asking (read: it absolutely will go over asking).