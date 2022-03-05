This is what you can get for under $350K in Toronto right now

Look, we all know that the Toronto real estate market is bonkers. With the average price of a home being over $2 million as of this year, finding affordable housing is nearly impossible.

Especially when the housing supply is abysmal.

But sometimes miracles do happen and you find a not terrible place for under $500K, which is what you get with #309-4064 Lawrence Ave. East.

Listed for $349,900, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is a delightful surprise in this grim market.

The condo spans two floors and on the first floor is the living room, dining area and kitchen.

The living room has a cozy fireplace and a walk-out balcony that overlooks the ravine.

The kitchen, while not the most modern or the largest, has plenty of storage.

Upstairs are the two decently-sized bedrooms.

They both overlook the ravine, which is a nice view to have first thing in the morning.

The unit also comes with in-suite laundry and underground parking.

Also, according to the listing, there have been some upgrades like new floors, light fixtures and paint.

And while it's not centrally located, the condo is in a decent Scarborough location. It's close to public transport, groceries and the 401.

The only downside is that maintenance fees are over $800 a month, which only covers water and heat. But the building does have some amenities like a gym, sauna and party room.

So if you're on a budget and don't mind living outside the core, this place might just be as good as it gets.