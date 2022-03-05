Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
4064 Lawrence Ave. E

This is what you can get for under $350K in Toronto right now

Look, we all know that the Toronto real estate market is bonkers. With the average price of a home being over $2 million as of this year, finding affordable housing is nearly impossible. 

Especially when the housing supply is abysmal

But sometimes miracles do happen and you find a not terrible place for under $500K, which is what you get with #309-4064 Lawrence Ave. East. 4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The gas fireplace in the living room and dining room. 

Listed for $349,900, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is a delightful surprise in this grim market. 4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The dining area is open concept with the living room. 

The condo spans two floors and on the first floor is the living room, dining area and kitchen. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The living room. 

The living room has a cozy fireplace and a walk-out balcony that overlooks the ravine. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen, while not the most modern or the largest, has plenty of storage. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

One of the bedrooms with hardwood floors. 

Upstairs are the two decently-sized bedrooms.

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The primary bedroom. 

They both overlook the ravine, which is a nice view to have first thing in the morning. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The laundry room. 

The unit also comes with in-suite laundry and underground parking.

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The bathroom. 

Also, according to the listing, there have been some upgrades like new floors, light fixtures and paint. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

The balcony overlooking the ravine. 

And while it's not centrally located, the condo is in a decent Scarborough location. It's close to public transport, groceries and the 401. 

4064 Lawrence Ave. E

An exterior shot of the condo building. 

The only downside is that maintenance fees are over $800 a month, which only covers water and heat. But the building does have some amenities like a gym, sauna and party room. 

So if you're on a budget and don't mind living outside the core, this place might just be as good as it gets. 

Photos by

realtor.ca

