This tiny retro bungalow in Toronto is going for $1.6 million

It's obvious from the first line of the listing that this home is being sold for either a major renovation or a complete tear down.

"Great opportunity for builders and/or end users to renovate or build new," reads the 362 Deloraine Ave. listing description.

It continues: "Property sold 'as is, where is.' All existing appliances, window coverings, and electric fixtures included in an 'as is' conidition."

And while the home is clearly dated and in need of some serious upgrades, part of me is a bit sad that this home will probably turn into a modern home like the one next door. (Not that there's anything wrong with big modern houses).

The small two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow has so much great character and definitely a lot of memories in those walls.

"The home was built during [the Second World War] in 1942 and for many many years was owned by the same family who raised three children in the home," realtor James Frodyma told blogTO.

The living room and dining room are open concept with original hardwood floors and plaster ceillings.

The fireplace in the living room is a great focal point that adds charm to the space.

I love how there's built-in storage in random nooks, because while the home might not be the biggest, you can never have enough cupboard space.

The kitchen is so retro that I'm pretty sure the oven is from the 70s, while the cabinets are oddly charming albeit a bit wonky.

The bedrooms are small and the bathroom is what you'd expect from a home like this.

The basement is the kind of basement that entice you to run up the stairs when you turn off the lights.

It's filled with wood panelling, a sun-faded red carpet, water-damaged ceiling tiles and a pink laundry room.

And while the interior living space is likely not much more than 1,000-square-feet above ground, the home does sit on a decent-sized lot (25 by 120 feet).

Also as Frodyma points out, the home is in a prime location.

"It’s a great area close to some of the best schools in the city and in a very family friendly neighbourhood," he says.

But regardless of if you want to build new or restore this Second World War relic it's gonna cost a pretty penny.

The home is currently listed for $1,599,000 and will likely go for $200K over asking.