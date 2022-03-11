Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
14900 7th Concession Road King City

This is what a $20 million estate with an equestrian centre looks like in King City

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Do you need to buy a $20 million property to have horses? No. But, if you were going to, this would be the place to purchase. 

14900 7th Concession Road in King City, Ontario is the ultimate estate and stables. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

A view of the home from the surrounding property.

Listed for $20,000,000, this eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom luxury estate sits on 76-acres of land that have been specifically designed for a multitude of equestrian disciplines. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The exterior of the stables and arena. 

And it's not just a barn with some fences in a field. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

There are more than 30 stables and an office. 

As realtor Barry Cohen mentions on his website: "The state-of-the-art arena and stables features an exercise ring, office, freight elevator, tack room, wash stall...."

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The viewing area. 

The arena, which has a retractable roof, also has a viewing area complete with a wood beamed ceiling, wainscoting, designer wallpaper, a wet bar and broadloom.

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The paddocks. 

And if that wasn't enough for the stallions there's also multiple paddocks on the property where the horses can just go hang out. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

A sitting area in the primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

And while the stables are so nice you could probably live in them, the home itself is no slouch. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The library. 

It's a sprawling mansion, mostly all on one level, with a traditional design that includes wood accents, natural stone and other classic architectural details. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The dining room has sliding doors that lead to the terrace. 

Although not so traditional that there isn't anything interesting. For example, the dining room is formal with a twist thanks to the wavey wainscotting.
14900 7th Concession Road King City

The family room. 

The principal rooms are spacious and cozy. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The breakfast area overlooks the ravine. 

They also flow seemlessly together.

14900 7th Concession Road King City

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are all as lavish as you'd think. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The primary bedroom with a vaulted wood-panelled ceiling. 

The primary bedroom not only has two walk-in closets but two custom vanities and toilets. Why? Because. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The outdoor pool and cabana. 

And if all that wasn't enough the property also boasts both indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub, sauna, tennis court, bocci court, panoramic views of the ravine and valleys, a pond, and chicken coops. 

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The arena. 

Also if you're not into horses, Cohen mentions that the arena could be transformed into an indoor hockey rink.

14900 7th Concession Road King City

The pond on the property is 40-feet deep. 

It's nice to know you're only limited by your imagination when it comes to what you can do with this magnificent property... oh and money.   

Photos by

Alexander Rothe of AJR Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $20 million estate with an equestrian centre looks like in King City

Leaked memo reveals an iconic Toronto landmark will soon be redeveloped

Massive redevelopment planned for spaceship-shaped theatre north of Toronto

This Toronto flower shop with an apartment above it is going for $2 million

Toronto mall's days could be numbered with several towers on the horizon

Toronto tenants who never paid landlord left the home suddenly and it's a mess

Much of Toronto's Gen Z population plans to buy a home soon but good luck

This is the cheapest detached house you can get in Toronto right now