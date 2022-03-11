This is what a $20 million estate with an equestrian centre looks like in King City

Do you need to buy a $20 million property to have horses? No. But, if you were going to, this would be the place to purchase.

14900 7th Concession Road in King City, Ontario is the ultimate estate and stables.

Listed for $20,000,000, this eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom luxury estate sits on 76-acres of land that have been specifically designed for a multitude of equestrian disciplines.

And it's not just a barn with some fences in a field.

As realtor Barry Cohen mentions on his website: "The state-of-the-art arena and stables features an exercise ring, office, freight elevator, tack room, wash stall...."

The arena, which has a retractable roof, also has a viewing area complete with a wood beamed ceiling, wainscoting, designer wallpaper, a wet bar and broadloom.

And if that wasn't enough for the stallions there's also multiple paddocks on the property where the horses can just go hang out.

And while the stables are so nice you could probably live in them, the home itself is no slouch.

It's a sprawling mansion, mostly all on one level, with a traditional design that includes wood accents, natural stone and other classic architectural details.

Although not so traditional that there isn't anything interesting. For example, the dining room is formal with a twist thanks to the wavey wainscotting.



The principal rooms are spacious and cozy.

They also flow seemlessly together.

The bedrooms are all as lavish as you'd think.

The primary bedroom not only has two walk-in closets but two custom vanities and toilets. Why? Because.

And if all that wasn't enough the property also boasts both indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub, sauna, tennis court, bocci court, panoramic views of the ravine and valleys, a pond, and chicken coops.

Also if you're not into horses, Cohen mentions that the arena could be transformed into an indoor hockey rink.

It's nice to know you're only limited by your imagination when it comes to what you can do with this magnificent property... oh and money.