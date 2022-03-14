Real Estate
143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

This tiny Toronto house is going for almost $2 million

Sitting sandwiched between two regular-sized homes is this tiny three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's listed for $1,799,000.

Perhaps, it's just the comparison to it's neighbours, but 143 Wolfrey Ave. looks comically small despite being on a 20 by 120 foot lot.

But sometimes good things come in small (expensive) packages because this house is undeniably gorgeous thanks to its head-to-toe renovation.

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The living room. 

"There's so much to love in this rare gem of a home," says realtor Claudio Cerrito in the listing

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

One of the newly renovated bathrooms. 

"A stunning, timeless and toughtful renovation throughout, that exudes sophistication and meticulous attention to every detail."

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The dining room leading into the kitchen. 

The main floor is open concept with a modern design to it. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The kitchen has a glass divider to give a bit more seperation of space but doesn't block the light. 

It has plenty of character, especially the dark and moody kitchen. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The chef-worthy kitchen is big enough to also have an eating area. 

It has sleek quartz counter tops and backsplash, with minimalist cabinets. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The backyard. 

The kitchen walks out into the private garden area, which come summer will be a sunny and relaxed spot. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

One of the bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. 

The bedrooms are on the second floor and are decently sized for such a narrow home. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and overlooks the backyard. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The third bedroom with a wallpaper accent wall. 

But truly, the biggest stunner in this home is the basement. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The bar in the basement. 

The owners managed to transform what is usually the least exciting part of a house into a cozy oasis.

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The family room with a curtained off sleeping area in the basement. 

It comes complete with a bar, built-in bookcases and even a cozy sleeping nook for guests or naps. 

143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

The built-in bookcases. 

This is the second time the home has been listed for sale. It was first posted back in June last year for $1.8 million but didn't sell. 143 Wolfrey Ave Toronto

A side deck. 

That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if this home sells for over $2 million this time around. 

Photos by

listingto.ca

