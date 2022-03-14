This tiny Toronto house is going for almost $2 million

Sitting sandwiched between two regular-sized homes is this tiny three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's listed for $1,799,000.

Perhaps, it's just the comparison to it's neighbours, but 143 Wolfrey Ave. looks comically small despite being on a 20 by 120 foot lot.

But sometimes good things come in small (expensive) packages because this house is undeniably gorgeous thanks to its head-to-toe renovation.

"There's so much to love in this rare gem of a home," says realtor Claudio Cerrito in the listing.

"A stunning, timeless and toughtful renovation throughout, that exudes sophistication and meticulous attention to every detail."

The main floor is open concept with a modern design to it.

It has plenty of character, especially the dark and moody kitchen.

It has sleek quartz counter tops and backsplash, with minimalist cabinets.

The kitchen walks out into the private garden area, which come summer will be a sunny and relaxed spot.

The bedrooms are on the second floor and are decently sized for such a narrow home.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and overlooks the backyard.

But truly, the biggest stunner in this home is the basement.

The owners managed to transform what is usually the least exciting part of a house into a cozy oasis.

It comes complete with a bar, built-in bookcases and even a cozy sleeping nook for guests or naps.

This is the second time the home has been listed for sale. It was first posted back in June last year for $1.8 million but didn't sell.

That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if this home sells for over $2 million this time around.