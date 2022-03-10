This Toronto flower shop with an apartment above it is going for $2 million

If you've ever walked along Dundas Street towards Trinity Bellwoods Park you'll recognize this property.

It's been Shaw Flower & Gift for quite some time now.

But that time is coming to an end, as the family-owned business and home is up for sale.

Listed for $2,380,000, 1068 Dundas St. W is not only a popular plant store but also boasts a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment above.

The prime corner building has retail space on the main floor while upstairs houses living space across the second and third floors.

The main floor is obviously bright to keep all those luscious green beauties alive and well.

It's hard to say what condition the building is in since there are plants everywhere, but it will likely need some updating. In some photos you can see cracks in the wall and the floors look a little worse for wear.

The basement also looks a bit scary with cracked concrete floors and exposed pipes and wires, but definitely not the worst I've seen.

The apartment on the other hand is in surprisingly good shape.

If you look past the furniture, the kitchen and bathrooms have been recently renovated.

The primary bedroom is spacious with plenty of storage.

This corner-lot apartment also gets plenty of light with south and west facing windows.

As for outdoor space, it's not great as it's pretty much right on the street and most of it is being used as a garden centre right now.

But it could be transformed into something more private if you wanted.

But regardless of some of the downsides, this home truly is in a premium location.

So whether you're looking to start your own plant shop or do something else entirely, this place is ideally placed for a ton of foot traffic.

Also, if you decide to live upstairs you can take advantage of that exceptionally short commute time.