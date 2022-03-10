Real Estate
1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

This Toronto flower shop with an apartment above it is going for $2 million

If you've ever walked along Dundas Street towards Trinity Bellwoods Park you'll recognize this property. 

It's been Shaw Flower & Gift for quite some time now.

But that time is coming to an end, as the family-owned business and home is up for sale. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The home and side patio area. 

Listed for $2,380,000, 1068 Dundas St. W is not only a popular plant store but also boasts a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment above. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

Inside Shaw Flower & Gift. 

The prime corner building has retail space on the main floor while upstairs houses living space across the second and third floors.

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The main retail space. 

The main floor is obviously bright to keep all those luscious green beauties alive and well. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

Cracks on the wall inside the shop. 

It's hard to say what condition the building is in since there are plants everywhere, but it will likely need some updating. In some photos you can see cracks in the wall and the floors look a little worse for wear. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The basement is currently used for storage. 

The basement also looks a bit scary with cracked concrete floors and exposed pipes and wires, but definitely not the worst I've seen. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The kitchen has been recently renovated. 

The apartment on the other hand is in surprisingly good shape. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The open concept kitchen, dining and living area. 

If you look past the furniture, the kitchen and bathrooms have been recently renovated. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is spacious with plenty of storage.

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The living room. 

This corner-lot apartment also gets plenty of light with south and west facing windows. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The back of the house and the detached garage. 

As for outdoor space, it's not great as it's pretty much right on the street and most of it is being used as a garden centre right now. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The outdoor space next to the house. 

But it could be transformed into something more private if you wanted. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

But regardless of some of the downsides, this home truly is in a premium location.

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

Trinity Bellwoods is literally right across the street. 

So whether you're looking to start your own plant shop or do something else entirely, this place is ideally placed for a ton of foot traffic. 

1068 Dundas Street West Toronto

The garden centre in the summer. 

Also, if you decide to live upstairs you can take advantage of that exceptionally short commute time. 

