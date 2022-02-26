You can buy this entire vacation resort in Northern Ontario for $5 million

For roughly the same price as a three-bedroom luxury condo in Rosedale, a cool live-work space in Moss Park, or even an empty lot in Hoggs Hollow, you could potentially be the owner of a private waterfront estate with six chalets, a beach, a marina, a restaurant, multiple boats and a stunning 12,000-square-foot lodge on Lake Nipissing.

That's Ontario real estate, for ya — completely unhinged, especially when contrasting prices for properties in and around Toronto against those in Northern Ontario.

The property I've got my eyes on today isn't cheap by any means at $4,999,000, but it's an entire four-season vacation resort (or "family compound," for wealthier buyers.)

"Even the most die-hard city slicker might have a hard time resisting the urge to hightail it to our stunning Nipissing Retreat / Family Compound!" reads a listing for the idyllic 32-acre estate at 513 Lemieux Rd. in Monetville, Ontario.

"This spectacular property is nestled within a breathtaking backdrop of Northern Ontario and graced by the pristine waters in a protected cove of the west arm on Lake Nipissing. A truly rare private lakefront estate."

Private, unless you want to make some extra cash renting out your winterized cottages to more than 40 people at a time combined.

Summer, winter, spring and fall, it seems.

The estate is currently operating as the Saenchiur Flechey Resort, offering up "friendly service, well-appointed accommodations, and a wealth of activities that will delight the entire family."

A lengthy description of the property on realtor Kimberly-Ann Narozanski's website suggests that the resort's owners are selling everything, calling it a "turnkey business" for ambitious buyers who want to keep the resort going or, better yet, restore it to its full capacity.

As it stands right now, the resort business is only partially operational — the majestic Main Lodge has been transferred into a home for the property's current owners, but used to operate as a full, three-level amenity space with a conference centre, bar and "top notch commercial kitchen."

According to the listing, the lodge once hosted events, conferences, weddings, regattas and banquets, as well as its own "four season five star restaurant."

Also inside the lodge are a bar...

A workout room (not sure if the inversion table or massage chair are included in the price of the property)...

A "private wine tasking bunker spot"...

And a dedicated "pub and games room."

The main lodge also has a self-contained owner's suite and apartments on-site can that function as staff quarters or additional rental spaces.

Wistful dream-terms pepper the listing: "Canadian stone fireplace," "Douglas Fir post & beam construction," "multi screened decks with numerous enclaves."

I could also get on board with a big, legal fire pit...

Slash sauna, hot tub, boardwalk, beach, boat launch...

Yes, this place would make an awesome summer camp for adults.

You can get a better look at the entire estate through this unembeddable drone video, and the realtor can send you a full list of chattels if you actually do have $5 million and are serious about buying this gorgeous property.

You won't be able to tan on the docks all day and expect this place to run itself — there are lots of moving parts and probably people you should hire — but it does seem like a really nice place to spend 100 per cent of your time, if I've got to choose a place.

Perfect for another pandy, if you've got the resources and tons of Carhartt in your closet.