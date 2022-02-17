Real Estate
47 Munson Toronto

This $850K home in Toronto is a mid-century diamond in the rough

If you're a fan of mid-century design and fixer-uppers then this is the absolute perfect house for you. 

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed for $849,900, which is almost unheard of these days

Located at 47 Munson Cres. in Scarborough, the home has plenty of character and charm.47 Munson Toronto

The foyer. 

You just need to be able to see past the some of the more dated parts of the house. 

47 Munson Toronto

The kitchen is big enough to eat in. 

Like the kitchen, with its vinyl flooring, old cabinets and general lack of modern appliances like a dishwasher. 

47 Munson Toronto

The dining room. 

Or the broadloom carpets that look like they've been there since the 80s. 

47 Munson Toronto

The bathroom. 

Or the vibrant wallpaper in the bathroom. 

47 Munson Toronto

The front hall with warm wood accents. 

Once you get past all that, what you're left with is, as the listing says, an "amazing space with a ton of potential". 

47 Munson Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The teak wood accents throughout the home bring a vintage vibe that is hard to replicate. 

47 Munson Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Also the listing says there's hardwood floors under all that yucky carpeting, so jackpot! 

47 Munson Toronto

The living room with a walk-out to the backyard. 

The vaulted ceilings and large windows bring tons of natural light into the home. 

47 Munson Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

The basement is fully finished with a retro bar, wood panelling and a wood burning stove. 

47 Munson Toronto

The backyard. 

There's also plenty of outdoor space. The home is sitting on a 172-foot deep lot so if you wanted to put an extension on the home to maybe add a second bathroom that seem very do-able. 

47 Munson Toronto

An office or extra bedroom. 

And not for nothing, but the home is in a decent location with transit and amenities nearby. 

47 Munson Toronto

The bar in the basement. 

All that is to say, don't be suprised if this home goes for way above asking. 

Photos by

Re/Max Rouge River Realty Ltd.

