This $850K home in Toronto is a mid-century diamond in the rough

If you're a fan of mid-century design and fixer-uppers then this is the absolute perfect house for you.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is listed for $849,900, which is almost unheard of these days.

Located at 47 Munson Cres. in Scarborough, the home has plenty of character and charm.

You just need to be able to see past the some of the more dated parts of the house.

Like the kitchen, with its vinyl flooring, old cabinets and general lack of modern appliances like a dishwasher.

Or the broadloom carpets that look like they've been there since the 80s.

Or the vibrant wallpaper in the bathroom.

Once you get past all that, what you're left with is, as the listing says, an "amazing space with a ton of potential".

The teak wood accents throughout the home bring a vintage vibe that is hard to replicate.

Also the listing says there's hardwood floors under all that yucky carpeting, so jackpot!

The vaulted ceilings and large windows bring tons of natural light into the home.

The basement is fully finished with a retro bar, wood panelling and a wood burning stove.

There's also plenty of outdoor space. The home is sitting on a 172-foot deep lot so if you wanted to put an extension on the home to maybe add a second bathroom that seem very do-able.

And not for nothing, but the home is in a decent location with transit and amenities nearby.

All that is to say, don't be suprised if this home goes for way above asking.