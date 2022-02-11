Tiny looking Toronto home hits the market at almost $2 million

The last time this home sold, it sold for $788,000. It was 2013 and that was under asking. Ah simpler times...

Now, 45 Northwood Drive – which is more or less in the same state as 2013 – is being listed for $1,888,0000.

This isn't the first time the home has been listed though. In 2021, they listed it for $1.7 million in April. Then again in August for $1.83 million.

Nothing about the home is changing; it still has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen and living room. Everything in the house is pretty dated.

The basement is the newest part of the house but it still looks tired.

This might be because it's been rented out since 2013 and there hasn't been much upkeep or maintenance.

And yet, despite it all the price keeps climbing.

Sure, the home is in a decent location for North York. It's close to public transport and amenities.

The home is also sitting on a decent sized lot that goes back over 200 feet.

There are even plans to show what could be built on this property.

But even still, you're probably thinking if the house didn't sell at $1.6 million, why would they think it would sell for $1,888,000?

Has the real estate market gotten that much more competitive in just one year?

The answer: Yes. Yes, it has.