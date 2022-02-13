Actor Christopher Heyerdahl's Toronto laneway home is for sale

A laneway home owned by actor Christopher Heyerdahl just went on the market and it comes with an interesting history.

The home at 367R Euclid Avenue, in heart of Little Italy, just south of College Street, is listed for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 1890 building was once Coopers Canadian Dairy where horse and carriage once trotted in milk bottles, the listing notes.

Heyerdahl, who was born in British Columbia but living in Toronto back in 2001, was looking for a unique home in Toronto.

"I didn't want a regular house – I wanted something with a history," Heyerdahl told the Globe and Mail. Heyerdahl turned the space where the wagon was stored into a workshop on the ground floor.

In 2015, the laneway house was converted into two legal residential units with the expertise of the architectural firm Sustainable TO. Each unit is approximately 1,018 square feet.

The main floor unit is a one-bedroom suite with exposed brick walls.

It features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with maple hardwood flooring. The bedroom has vintage double barn doors, an exposed wood beam, and large windows.

The four-piece bathroom has heated honeycomb flooring and a shower plus a soaker tub.

The upper unit is a two-bedroom loft with a "killer rooftop deck."

It features a ground-floor home office with bamboo flooring.

Again you'll find the open concept living room and kitchen that comes with skylights and a "serious cook's kitchen."

If you like the idea of living in the former home of a Twilight cast member, this could be the place for you. But it will cost you — the asking price is $1.3 million.