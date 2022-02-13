Real Estate
367r euclid avenue

Actor Christopher Heyerdahl's Toronto laneway home is for sale

A laneway home owned by actor Christopher Heyerdahl just went on the market and it comes with an interesting history.

The home at 367R Euclid Avenue, in heart of Little Italy, just south of College Street, is listed for sale with Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 1890 building was once Coopers Canadian Dairy where horse and carriage once trotted in milk bottles, the listing notes.

367R Euclid Avenue

Exposed brick walls hint at the home's past.

Heyerdahl, who was born in British Columbia but living in Toronto back in 2001, was looking for a unique home in Toronto.

"I didn't want a regular house – I wanted something with a history," Heyerdahl told the Globe and Mail. Heyerdahl turned the space where the wagon was stored into a workshop on the ground floor.

367R Euclid Avenue

The living areas are open concept.

In 2015, the laneway house was converted into two legal residential units with the expertise of the architectural firm Sustainable TO. Each unit is approximately 1,018 square feet.

367R Euclid Avenue

The main floor bedroom has maple flooring.

The main floor unit is a one-bedroom suite with exposed brick walls.

It features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with maple hardwood flooring. The bedroom has vintage double barn doors, an exposed wood beam, and large windows.

367R Euclid Avenue

The bathroom has heated floors.

The four-piece bathroom has heated honeycomb flooring and a shower plus a soaker tub.

367R Euclid Avenue

The second floor unit has a skylight.

The upper unit is a two-bedroom loft with a "killer rooftop deck."

367R Euclid Avenue

There's also an amazing roof deck.

It features a ground-floor home office with bamboo flooring.

367R Euclid Avenue

Exposed beams give this home tons of character.

Again you'll find the open concept living room and kitchen that comes with skylights and a "serious cook's kitchen."

367R Euclid Avenue

Upstairs also has a "serious cook's kitchen."

If you like the idea of living in the former home of a Twilight cast member, this could be the place for you. But it will cost you — the asking price is $1.3 million.

