This $8.5 million Toronto home doubled in price in seven years

From the outside 215 Forest Hill Road looks like it's been around since the 1800s thanks to details like the leaded glass windows and stone walls.

But once you enter inside, the home is a contemporary, Scandinavian-inspired masterpiece.

Listed for $8,478,000, the home boasts modern design, clean lines and huge picture windows that flood the living spaces with natural light.

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen all tying together thanks to consistent elements.

For example, you'll notice the European white oak hardwood floors that have been smoked and oiled throughout.

You'll also see the dramatic walnut millwork featured in various parts of the house that make the home feel cohesive.

The office is really the only secluded space on the main floor.

The kitchen is the perfect example of indoor/ outdoor living thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that look out onto the backyard.

The house has three bedrooms upstairs and another two on the lower level of the home.

The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and views of the garden.

It also has a decadent five-piece ensuite that makes you feel like you're in a greenhouse.

The other bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms.

The home comes complete with a media room, a home gym and two laundry rooms.

The media or entertainment room walks out to the backyard which of course has a pool.

The backyard also has nicely landscaped gardens that will most certainly be enjoyed in the warmer months.

And while this house is certainly a cut above, it's worth noting not much has been done to the home since it sold in 2015 for just under $4 million.

The only addition that is noticeable is the pool and backyard landscaping.

So unless pools dramatically went up in price in the last few years, this house could be overpriced.

This might explain why this is the second time it's been listed this year.