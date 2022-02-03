Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

This $8.5 million Toronto home doubled in price in seven years

From the outside 215 Forest Hill Road looks like it's been around since the 1800s thanks to details like the leaded glass windows and stone walls.

But once you enter inside, the home is a contemporary, Scandinavian-inspired masterpiece. 

Listed for $8,478,000, the home boasts modern design, clean lines and huge picture windows that flood the living spaces with natural light. 215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The living room. 

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen all tying together thanks to consistent elements.

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

A view of the living room, dining room and a hint of the kitchen. 

For example, you'll notice the European white oak hardwood floors that have been smoked and oiled throughout.

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

You'll also see the dramatic walnut millwork featured in various parts of the house that make the home feel cohesive. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The office desk ties in with the rest of the walnut millwork. 

The office is really the only secluded space on the main floor. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The kitchen with a walk-out to a terrace.   

The kitchen is the perfect example of indoor/ outdoor living thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that look out onto the backyard. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

A bedroom. 

The house has three bedrooms upstairs and another two on the lower level of the home. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and views of the garden.

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom with picture windows. 

It also has a decadent five-piece ensuite that makes you feel like you're in a greenhouse. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

A bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. 

The other bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The gym area. 

The home comes complete with a media room, a home gym and two laundry rooms. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The media room. 

The media or entertainment room walks out to the backyard which of course has a pool. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The backyard has an inground pool and hot tub. 

The backyard also has nicely landscaped gardens that will most certainly be enjoyed in the warmer months. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The home has heated exterior stone and driveway.

And while this house is certainly a cut above, it's worth noting not much has been done to the home since it sold in 2015 for just under $4 million.

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The family room. 

The only addition that is noticeable is the pool and backyard landscaping. 

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The terrace with an outdoor fireplace. 

So unless pools dramatically went up in price in the last few years, this house could be overpriced.

215 Forest Hill Road Toronto

The kitchen has integrated appliances. 

This might explain why this is the second time it's been listed this year.

Photos by

OTBxAir

