Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
19 High Point Road Toronto

This is what a $25 million mansion in Toronto looks like

This week we're taking a peek at how the other half live... well more like how the 0.001 per cent live. 

Listed for $25,000,000, 19 High Point Road is a luxury Bridle Path mansion with everything you could dream of and more. 

The contemporary LA-style home features 26,000-square-feet of living space, a 10-car garage, and two-acres of manicured lawns (they're under snow) with opportunity to extend it out to four-acres. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

Not only is the property and house size impressive but the interior of the house is unreal. 19 High Point Road Toronto

The living room off the foyer features coffered ceilings and a fireplace. 

Designed by Gluckstein Interiors, the home is luxurious and timeless with marble floors, pillared details, soaring ceilings and plenty of architectural details like crown molding and wainscotting.

19 High Point Road Toronto

The Grand Hall with custom wrought iron railing and brass handrail. 

The Grand Hall has an imposing domed skylight complete with a beautiful decorative lens. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The private primary bedroom features an anteroom, 9-piece ensuite, an expansive dressing room, a breezeway area and a sitting room. 

The principal rooms are bright, airy and grand, while the bedrooms - all eight of them – are lavish. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The sound proofed home theatre with surround sound.

And of course the mansion also has standard mansion things like a home theatre, a private library, a primary bedroom with a nine-piece ensuite and dressing room and more bathrooms than is really necessary. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The grand sitting room features marble floor with a marble border, soaring cathedral ceilings, circular ceiling design, chandelier, and a two-storey Bow window outfitted with custom drapery and tie backs.

In fact, this house has enough bathrooms that you could use a different one for two weeks straight without repeating. Ah the novelty!

19 High Point Road Toronto

The Dining Room features marble floor with a marble border, crown molding, coffered ceiling, wainscotting and designer wallpaper.

But there are also elements to the home that are almost entirely unique.  

19 High Point Road Toronto

A view from the indoor garden. 

For example, there's an atrium with indoor desert garden. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The soaring 2-storey Atrium area, open in design to the Piano Lounge, features an indoor garden area, skylights and stone steppingstones.

There's also a piano lounge. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The sport court features a basketball net and an expandable wall to create various sport settings.

There's a sport court, where you could play basketball, squash or have an indoor golf simulator. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The pool with mosaic detailing, a slide, diving board, a hot tub with a river leading to the swimming pool, built-in garden beds, glass Atrium style windows and multiple doors opening onto the rear gardens. 

There's an indoor pool and hot tub that looks like a green house thanks to the entirely glass structure that surrounds it. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The wet bar overlooking the rec room. 

In the basement you'll find an arts and craft room, an entire ballroom, a wet bar, exercise room and a spa. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

The kitchen is open with the breakfast area and also has a pantry between the kitchen and dining room. 

The only thing that doesn't fully wow in this home is the kitchen. While it has things like custom cabinetry and professional grade appliances, it still looks kinda small and dare I say boring?

19 High Point Road Toronto

The backyard. 

Either way, a subjectively dull kitchen isn't going to make or break this house.

19 high point drive toronto

The private library. 

I'm sure whoever buys it can remodel it seven times over if they wanted to, because let's be frank, whoever buys this house won't be worried about money. 

19 High Point Road Toronto

Another sitting area. 

The property tax alone is more than most people make in a year. 

Photos by

Barry Cohen Homes

