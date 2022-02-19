This is what a $25 million mansion in Toronto looks like

This week we're taking a peek at how the other half live... well more like how the 0.001 per cent live.

Listed for $25,000,000, 19 High Point Road is a luxury Bridle Path mansion with everything you could dream of and more.

The contemporary LA-style home features 26,000-square-feet of living space, a 10-car garage, and two-acres of manicured lawns (they're under snow) with opportunity to extend it out to four-acres.

Not only is the property and house size impressive but the interior of the house is unreal.

Designed by Gluckstein Interiors, the home is luxurious and timeless with marble floors, pillared details, soaring ceilings and plenty of architectural details like crown molding and wainscotting.

The Grand Hall has an imposing domed skylight complete with a beautiful decorative lens.

The principal rooms are bright, airy and grand, while the bedrooms - all eight of them – are lavish.

And of course the mansion also has standard mansion things like a home theatre, a private library, a primary bedroom with a nine-piece ensuite and dressing room and more bathrooms than is really necessary.

In fact, this house has enough bathrooms that you could use a different one for two weeks straight without repeating. Ah the novelty!

But there are also elements to the home that are almost entirely unique.

For example, there's an atrium with indoor desert garden.

There's also a piano lounge.

There's a sport court, where you could play basketball, squash or have an indoor golf simulator.

There's an indoor pool and hot tub that looks like a green house thanks to the entirely glass structure that surrounds it.

In the basement you'll find an arts and craft room, an entire ballroom, a wet bar, exercise room and a spa.

The only thing that doesn't fully wow in this home is the kitchen. While it has things like custom cabinetry and professional grade appliances, it still looks kinda small and dare I say boring?

Either way, a subjectively dull kitchen isn't going to make or break this house.

I'm sure whoever buys it can remodel it seven times over if they wanted to, because let's be frank, whoever buys this house won't be worried about money.

The property tax alone is more than most people make in a year.