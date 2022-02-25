Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

This log cabin near Toronto hand-built in 1845 is now on sale for $2 million

If you've ever felt like capturing the awe of yesteryear, take a look at this stunning home just outside of Caledon. 

According to the listing, this hand hewn log home was built in 1845 and is a part of Caledon's heritage. 

Since its humble beginnings it's been fully renovated inside and out to include modern amenities.

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The primary bathroom. 

You know, like electricity, modern appliances and working plumbing. 16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

A sitting room with a bay window. 

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is filled with rustic country charm. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The cozy living room. 

The living room has the original log walls and a stone fireplace. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

A cute little bookcase under the stairs. 

The rest of the home is also filled with character.

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The stone foundation of the home.

You'll notice exposed wood beams, the stone foundation, gorgeous hardwood floors and more. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The renovated kitchen.

The kitchen has been updated to include top-of-the-line appliances it still has the live edge wood counters that keep it grounded in its handmade roots. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The dining room with stunning wood floors. 

Off the kitchen is the spacious dining room. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

A view of the main floor.

Upstairs are the bedrooms.

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The primary bedroom with wood panneled ceilings. 

The primary bedroom is massive with a five-piece ensuite.

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The primary bedroom walk-in closet. 

It also has a walk-in closet that's surprising to find in a log cabin. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

A second bedroom with the original wood logs visible. 

The other bedrooms are cozy thanks to the natural wood features. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The exterior of the home. 

As for outdoor space 16775 Centreville Creek Rd. sits on two acres of land and is surrounded by a whopping 98 acres of conservation land with plenty of walking trails. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The nature around the property. 

So you're surrounded by natural beauty, but the bonus is you don't have to pay for it. 

16775 Centreville Creek Road Caledon

The log cabin and brick house also has a patio, two car garage and wood shed. 

Although, you still have to pay $1,999,000 for the home itself. 

Photos by

iGuide

