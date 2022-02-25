This log cabin near Toronto hand-built in 1845 is now on sale for $2 million

If you've ever felt like capturing the awe of yesteryear, take a look at this stunning home just outside of Caledon.

According to the listing, this hand hewn log home was built in 1845 and is a part of Caledon's heritage.

Since its humble beginnings it's been fully renovated inside and out to include modern amenities.

You know, like electricity, modern appliances and working plumbing.

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is filled with rustic country charm.

The living room has the original log walls and a stone fireplace.

The rest of the home is also filled with character.

You'll notice exposed wood beams, the stone foundation, gorgeous hardwood floors and more.

The kitchen has been updated to include top-of-the-line appliances it still has the live edge wood counters that keep it grounded in its handmade roots.

Off the kitchen is the spacious dining room.

Upstairs are the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is massive with a five-piece ensuite.

It also has a walk-in closet that's surprising to find in a log cabin.

The other bedrooms are cozy thanks to the natural wood features.

As for outdoor space 16775 Centreville Creek Rd. sits on two acres of land and is surrounded by a whopping 98 acres of conservation land with plenty of walking trails.

So you're surrounded by natural beauty, but the bonus is you don't have to pay for it.

Although, you still have to pay $1,999,000 for the home itself.