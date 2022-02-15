Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

This unassuming Toronto home on sale for $1.3 million has an incredible modern interior

Last year 105 Sweeney Drive looked nothing like what you see today. 

It was a tired bungalow that had been rented out since 2016 and was in desperate need of some TLC. 

But in January, 2021 it was bought for just over $1.2 million and now the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is  back on the market for $1,399,000 after having been completely transformed. 105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The living room with a large picture window to allow plenty of natural light. 

As the listing reads: "New flooring, new lightning, new washrooms, new feature wall, new kitchens, new huge deck, new basement."

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

Everything is new! 

105 Sweeney Dr. Toronto

A view of the main living space. 

The main living, kitchen and dining area are open concept with a very cool modern fireplace helping to distinguish the respective areas. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The dining area. 

The light wood, wide plank hardwood flooring adds a nice touch of warmth throughout.

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The kitchen features hardwood floors and built-in appliances. 

The kitchen is minimalist with no overhead cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

A smaller bedroom being used as a nursery. 

There are three bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has an interesting accent wall that looks TikTok or YouTube DIY-inspired and has a walk-out to the back deck. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The family room in the basement. 

In the basement you'll find a full suite with a kitchen, living space and a separate entrance, so there's a potential to rent it out for some extra income. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

Aesthetically this house is lovely, but it's worth mentioning that the home has been listed several times since June last year without selling.

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The basement features plenty of storage. 

Also it's very obviously a flip – potentially a DIY flip if you look at the accent walls and some of the other features in the house.

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The kitchen in the basement. 

And while this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it does mean all the upgrades have been aesthetic.

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms in the basement with an ensuite. 

So you could be walking into a heap of issues disguised by shiny new appliances and floors. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

Also just a note of caution, before this house was rented out for five years it was sold in an estate sale.  

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The front porch. 

In the 2016 listing it stated that the roof had been redone in 2004 and furnace and air conditioning were replaced in 2011. 

105 Sweeney Drive Toronto

The backyard and back deck. 

And if average lifespans of those things are to be believed you might be in for a whopping bill in the very near future with this one. 

Photos by

Unique VTour Ltd. 

