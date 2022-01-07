This $2 million Toronto home has a Japanese inspired interior

From the outside 97 Cocksfield Avenue looks like your typical four-bedroom split-level house.

And for the most part it is.

Listed for $2,088,888, this home boasts over 3,000-square-feet of living space with lots of natural light and spacious rooms.

The home also boasts a spacious backyard with a patio.

On the ground floor you'll find two bedrooms, an office space and the kitchen.

The bedrooms are all a good size and have plenty of storage.

The kitchen looks like it was renovated in the early to mid 2000s so it's a bit out of style but otherwise in good condition. It also has enough space to have a dining table in it.

The primary bedroom is on the upper floor and is spacious with an ensuite bathroom and built-in wardrobe.

The basement has another bedroom and the family room or recreation room.

But what truly makes this house cool is the living and dining room on the main level.

Inside this modest home is a Japanese-inspired custom living room and dining room that makes you feel like you've stepped into a sushi restaurant in Kyoto.

According to the listing, it has original tatami and shoji screens that typically act as a room divider to provide privacy and diffuse light throughout the room, but the screens are also used in traditional Japanese architecture as windows and doors, like they are in this house.

The result is a soft and soothing atmosphere that inspires one to meditate.

The rock garden in the middle of the dining table is also a fun touch.

It's a shame the rest of the house isn't all zen like the living and dining room but perhaps the next owners will take it to that next level!