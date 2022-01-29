This $3.5 million renovated home in Toronto also has a two-storey laneway house

This home has seen a lot of history over it's years.

When I reached out to the realtor, I was sent a photo of some of the first owners back around the time of the First World War welcoming home soldiers.

The home was also at one point an illegal four-unit rooming house, which only became legal in 2009.

In 2010, this home sold for just over $800,000 (imagine!) and was turned back into a single family dwelling by a designer.

It's since been updated by the Klaus design team, according to real estate agent Martha Grant.

Now, 878 Palmerston Avenue is listed for $3,495,000 and it's the definition of modern luxury living.

The one-of-a-kind five-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts more than 3,000-square-feet of living space with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and a grand open concept layout.

"This open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family and features a wood-burning fireplace," says realtor Cailey Heaps in a write up on the property.

Not to mention, the high ceilings are great for displaying large pieces of artwork like the current owners have done. It almost makes the home feel a bit like a gallery.

The kitchen is a Scavolini kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and sleek quartz countertops.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms and the family room.

"The family room can also be used as a fifth bedroom and features a three-piece bathroom with a recently upgraded shower, heated floors and a modern sink," notes Heaps.

The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, six-piece ensuite bathroom with all the bells and whistles.

The other bedrooms are located on the third level of the home and have cool vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams.

The basement has more room for activities with a family room, guest suite and lots of storage space.

And outside you'll find a beautifully designed and landscaped deck and rear gardens.

Although, you'll just have to take the listing's word because the snow isn't really selling it.

BUT ALSO 878 Palmerston Ave. has a nearly-1,600-square-foot, two-level coach house.

It has a large bedroom that has a fireplace and an ensuite bathroom.

It also has a loft-style living space with hardwood floors, a kitchen and gas burning fireplace.

"It offers great income-generating potential and [...] there is also the opportunity to add a rooftop deck off the back," adds Heaps.

And if all that wasn't enough this property, which remember is downtown, has a two-car garage. Most places don't even have a one car garage.

It will be cool to see what story this house will hold next.