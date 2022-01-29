Real Estate
878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

This $3.5 million renovated home in Toronto also has a two-storey laneway house

This home has seen a lot of history over it's years.  

When I reached out to the realtor, I was sent a photo of some of the first owners back around the time of the First World War welcoming home soldiers. 

The home was also at one point an illegal four-unit rooming house, which only became legal in 2009

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

In 2010, this home sold for just over $800,000 (imagine!) and was turned back into a single family dwelling by a designer. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

A view from the living room. 

It's since been updated by the Klaus design team, according to real estate agent Martha Grant. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining area. 

Now, 878 Palmerston Avenue is listed for $3,495,000 and it's the definition of modern luxury living. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The living room with the wood-burning fireplace. 

The one-of-a-kind five-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts more than 3,000-square-feet of living space with soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and a grand open concept layout. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

A sun room like area with a walk-out to the backyard. 

"This open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family and features a wood-burning fireplace," says realtor Cailey Heaps in a write up on the property.  

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

Not to mention, the high ceilings are great for displaying large pieces of artwork like the current owners have done. It almost makes the home feel a bit like a gallery. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The ktichen with stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen is a Scavolini kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and sleek quartz countertops. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms and the family room. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The family room. 

"The family room can also be used as a fifth bedroom and features a three-piece bathroom with a recently upgraded shower, heated floors and a modern sink," notes Heaps. 878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The primary bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, six-piece ensuite bathroom with all the bells and whistles. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

A bedroom on the third-storey with a Juliette blacony. 

The other bedrooms are located on the third level of the home and have cool vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The family room in the basement. 

The basement has more room for activities with a family room, guest suite and lots of storage space. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

A  balcony off one of the bedrooms. 

And outside you'll find a beautifully designed and landscaped deck and rear gardens.

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

Although, you'll just have to take the listing's word because the snow isn't really selling it. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The bedroom in the coach house. 

BUT ALSO  878 Palmerston Ave. has a nearly-1,600-square-foot, two-level coach house.

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The coach house ensuite bathroom. 

It has a large bedroom that has a fireplace and an ensuite bathroom. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and dining area in the coach house. 

It also has a loft-style living space with hardwood floors, a kitchen and gas burning fireplace. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The living space in the coach house. 

"It offers great income-generating potential and [...] there is also the opportunity to add a rooftop deck off the back," adds Heaps. 

878 Palmerston Avenue Toronto

The garage. 

And if all that wasn't enough this property, which remember is downtown, has a two-car garage. Most places don't even have a one car garage. 

878 Palmerston Ave Toronto

A historical photo of 878 Palmerston Avenue.

It will be cool to see what story this house will hold next. 

Photos by

Heaps Estrin

