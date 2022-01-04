You can have no neighbours with this $500K floating house in Toronto

Getting away from the general human population doesn't seem like the worst decision someone can make these days.

And if you're looking for a place where you won't run into anyone easily, this houseboat in Toronto could be the best solution.

Listed for $499,800, #80- 7 Brimley Road South is a newly built 1,150-square-foot home that can be completely neighbour-free if you want it.

Right now it's docked at the Bluffer's Marina but the listing notes that this home is "a fully registered vessel approved by Transport Canada".

However, you do still need to put in the motors so it can move. There is one new Mercury 115HP high thrust outboard motor included but you may need more than one motor to move the boat.

But once you install the motors then you can go anywhere even it's just the middle of the lake (maybe... you should probably check what the laws are to be fair.)

And it's not just the lack of neighbours that's appealing; there are spectacular views to be had and the price is remarkable for what you get.

The home has three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms.

The main floor has open concept living, dining and kitchen.

There's also a small office space and a bathroom.

The second-storey has the two bedrooms and the other bathroom which is spacious enough for a tub.

There's also a 450-square-foot terrace for all your summer patio needs.

The houseboat also comes with a washer and dryer, a furnace and hot water tank, so even in the dead of winter you can live here.

The heat pump is propane so you'll need to factor that into costs and it's unclear how electricity is billed but there's a hookup if you're moored.

That being said, if you're handy you could likely outfit the home to work off grid if that was something you're into.

But if you don't want to go off grid there is a slight problem in that this place doesn't come with a mooring spot, so you'll need to source that which could be a challenge.

Also it's worth noting that mooring prices in the various Toronto marinas vary widely based on the size of the vessel among other things.

But when this place was listed last year the mooring fee was $780 per month to give you a rough idea.

So as long as you don't get seasick and you're looking to live that reclusive lifestyle, this houseboat could be a great condo alternative.