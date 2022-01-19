Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

Toronto house that's only 12-feet wide is listed for $1.3 million

Here are a couple of things that are 12-feet: an African Elephant, two fridges, a garage door, six Golden Retrievers and this house. 

Yeah, 723 Dovercourt is just 12-feet wide, which isn't the narrowest house in Toronto but it's close. 

Listed for $1,345,000, the three-storey two-unit semi-detached home has two-bedroom and two-bathrooms. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The living room in the upper unit with a bay window. 

"When you get in it's not that bad," realtor Forrest Kendlbacher assured blogTO, speaking to the narrow foot print of the house. 

Since the home is built to the full lot size it does use the entire potential of the space, he explained. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The bathroom in the upper unit. 

However, the home is likely in need of some TLC. Especially since it sold in 2020 for $1.1 million and if you look at the old listing nothing has been changed – it even has the exact same furniture. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

The bathrooms also look especially dated and the kitchen could be upgraded.

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The studio concept unit with a kitchenette type set up. 

The home, while originally a single family home back in 2007, was converted in the last few years to be multiple units so it could be used as an Airbnb. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The main floor unit. 

So there might also be a couple of things that have fallen into disrepair as is bound to happen with short-term rentals. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The upper second and third level of the home are a two-bedroom apartment. 

But Kendlbacher is quick to mention other appealing aspects of the home: "It's got a yard, it's got parking, and it's under $1.4 million in Toronto."

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Which, to be fair, are all true and do make the 12-foot wide thing a bit easier to swallow. 

Additionally, the lot is 132-feet deep, which is nothing to scoff at.

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The view from the kitchenette on the main floor. 

So while you only have 12-feet of width to work with, Kendlbacher writes in the listing that there could be a potential to build a two-storey 800-square-foot laneway house over the back part of the property.

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The second bathroom. 

Further, the home is in a great location. It's just south of Bloor Street and close to Ossington Station as well as parks, shopping and everything else Dufferin Grove has to offer. 

723 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The other bedroom. 

So as long as you don't have more than six Golden Retrievers standing side by side this could be a solid investment. 

