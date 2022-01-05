Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
434B Midland Avenue Toronto

Toronto home is on sale for only $1

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Located in the Scarborough Cliffside neighbourhood is this standard three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached home. 

It's a new build that's bright and airy with an open concept living rom, dining room and kitchen.

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are on the second floor and seem well-sized. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a decent sized backyard with a mature tree that will provide some shade. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

A computer room and laundry room. The appliances likely still need to be purchased. 

But the closer you look at this property the more things start to seem a bit off. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with what looks like a roughed in spot for a dishwasher. 

For example, take the builder basic kitchen. The listing mentions that there will be a fridge, stove and microwave and yet the photos show there's only a stove and microwave installed. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The basement has high ceilings. 

Additionally, the backyard is clearly missing a dividing fence and the basement is missing walls and a ceiling.

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The basement walks-out. 

The listing does make a point of saying that the seller is willing to install the drywall but under what conditions? 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom. 

And the rest of the stuff isn't addressed apart from a note that says the home does has "flexible completion". 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The living room and dining room that walks-out to the back deck. 

This could mean the home will be fully built by the time you move in, but then again who knows. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

But the bigger red flag than any of the missing walls or fixtures is the fact that 434B Midland Avenue is listed for $1. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

Upstairs you'll find a den and three bedrooms. 

Sure, it's probably just a classic sales tactic that we're starting to see more and more in Toronto, but when blogTO reached out to the realtor for a comment they refused.

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

They simply said the seller wouldn't like it if they talked about the property... 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom has a four-piece ensuite and double closet. 

After some digging blogTO found that the home was actually listed last year for $1,388,000 but didn't sell. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

Another bathroom. 

HouseSigma, which uses artificial intelligence technology to estimate home values, estimates the property at just over $1.2 million, which seems about right given the property size and the location. 

434B Midland Avenue Toronto

The backyard gets lots fo sun. 

Lead photo by

360 Home Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto condo market expected to boom this year after waning interest in 2021

Toronto home is on sale for only $1

You can have no neighbours with this $500K floating house in Toronto

So many beautiful churches across Ontario are being transformed into homes

Controversial hotel in Toronto could soon close and be replaced by a 36-storey tower

This is what experts say will happen with Toronto's real estate market in 2022

Toronto is actually the slowest growing housing market in the entire province

Ontario Condominium Act changes make it easier to deal with problematic tenants