Toronto home is on sale for only $1

Located in the Scarborough Cliffside neighbourhood is this standard three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached home.

It's a new build that's bright and airy with an open concept living rom, dining room and kitchen.

The bedrooms are on the second floor and seem well-sized.

As for outdoor space, there's a decent sized backyard with a mature tree that will provide some shade.

But the closer you look at this property the more things start to seem a bit off.

For example, take the builder basic kitchen. The listing mentions that there will be a fridge, stove and microwave and yet the photos show there's only a stove and microwave installed.

Additionally, the backyard is clearly missing a dividing fence and the basement is missing walls and a ceiling.

The listing does make a point of saying that the seller is willing to install the drywall but under what conditions?

And the rest of the stuff isn't addressed apart from a note that says the home does has "flexible completion".

This could mean the home will be fully built by the time you move in, but then again who knows.

But the bigger red flag than any of the missing walls or fixtures is the fact that 434B Midland Avenue is listed for $1.

Sure, it's probably just a classic sales tactic that we're starting to see more and more in Toronto, but when blogTO reached out to the realtor for a comment they refused.

They simply said the seller wouldn't like it if they talked about the property...

After some digging blogTO found that the home was actually listed last year for $1,388,000 but didn't sell.

HouseSigma, which uses artificial intelligence technology to estimate home values, estimates the property at just over $1.2 million, which seems about right given the property size and the location.