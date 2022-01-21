Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
3600 Yonge Street Toronto

This $8 million penthouse condo in Toronto has the most epic rooftop patio

Sure, Toronto is currently covered in a blanket of snow and ice right now but in just a few short months it will be patio season again. 

So it's hard not to daydream of sipping cocktails in the sun on a patio while you're busy shovelling the driveway because let's be honest, that's where we'd all rather be. 

And while Toronto is known for its epic patios, the one that comes with this penthouse at 3600 Yonge Street might just beat them all. 
3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The five-star patio. 

The over 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace rivals that of the best hotels. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

A seating area under a pergola. 

It's lush, with gorgeous views of the Hoggs Hallow Ravine and the surrounding treetops make you feel like you're in a world unto yourself. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

An outdoor dining table and BBQ station. 

There are also plenty of seating areas and an outdoor BBQ area perfect for all your summer gatherings. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The foyer. 

As for the interior, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom unit is the largest in the building and beyond luxurious.  

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The living room. 

The suite was recently renovated and features a classic contemporary style with plenty of charm and three cozy fireplaces. 3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The dining room features wainscotting and pocket doors to the kitchen. 

The condo is split over two levels and on the main level there's the living and dining areas.

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The study with built-in bookcases. 

 Plus there's a study, a den and a family room. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The kitchen with a wine fridge and centre island. 

There's also a chef-worthy kitchen with integrated appliances. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is also located on the main floor and comes with two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom and a fireplace. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The media room.

On the second level of the suite is the third bedroom as well as a media room that has a wet bar and leads out to the terrace. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The den with a walk-out to a patio. 

The condo building itself is also very luxurious boasting an indoor pool, 24-hour concierge service and guest suites. 

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

The family room with large picture windows. 

The place is now listed for $7,850,000, which is more than $500,000 cheaper than when it first hit the market in 2021.

3600 Yonge Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

Although, the price drop doesn't make it any more affordable for most of us regular folk ...So here's our patio guide for when the weather becomes nice again! 

Photos by

Modern Movement Creative

