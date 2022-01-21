This $8 million penthouse condo in Toronto has the most epic rooftop patio

Sure, Toronto is currently covered in a blanket of snow and ice right now but in just a few short months it will be patio season again.

So it's hard not to daydream of sipping cocktails in the sun on a patio while you're busy shovelling the driveway because let's be honest, that's where we'd all rather be.

And while Toronto is known for its epic patios, the one that comes with this penthouse at 3600 Yonge Street might just beat them all.



The over 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace rivals that of the best hotels.

It's lush, with gorgeous views of the Hoggs Hallow Ravine and the surrounding treetops make you feel like you're in a world unto yourself.

There are also plenty of seating areas and an outdoor BBQ area perfect for all your summer gatherings.

As for the interior, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom unit is the largest in the building and beyond luxurious.

The suite was recently renovated and features a classic contemporary style with plenty of charm and three cozy fireplaces.

The condo is split over two levels and on the main level there's the living and dining areas.

Plus there's a study, a den and a family room.

There's also a chef-worthy kitchen with integrated appliances.

The primary bedroom is also located on the main floor and comes with two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom and a fireplace.

On the second level of the suite is the third bedroom as well as a media room that has a wet bar and leads out to the terrace.

The condo building itself is also very luxurious boasting an indoor pool, 24-hour concierge service and guest suites.

The place is now listed for $7,850,000, which is more than $500,000 cheaper than when it first hit the market in 2021.

Although, the price drop doesn't make it any more affordable for most of us regular folk ...So here's our patio guide for when the weather becomes nice again!