This is what a $14 million mansion in Vaughan looks like

This home looks like it came straight out of a fairytale book. Even the street the mansion is on – Nightfall Court – seems like it belongs in fantasy land.

And yet, this storybook home is located in the very real land of Vaughan, Ontario.

Listed for $13,890,000, 30 Nightfall Court is a seven bedroom, seven bathroom French Chateau-inspired mansion with over 11,000 square-feet of living space.

The home is ornate, and definitely not to everyone's taste, but there's a clear sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail featured throughout the home.

Inside you'll see nods to old world architecture everywhere with things like Romanesque ceilings and Renaissance moudlings.

There are also Grecian and Roman colomns, dark wood coffered ceilings and moseleum-like fireplaces.

The kitchen was considered "Award Winning" in 2011 when it was first built, but now seems a bit on the dated side.

That being said, it's still massive and could definitely cook up a feast.

The home also has all the luxury features you'd want such as a butler's pantry, two laundry rooms, a heated six-car garage, a home theatre, a sound proof music room, a gym and the list goes on.

And if that wasn't enough there's also a Chateau-like wine cellar with a tasting room, because what French Chateau inspired mansion isn't complete without a wine cellar?

Outside is just as impressive as the inside with a saltwater pool, lush professionally landscaped gardens and an indoor cabana.

The home also backs onto a conservation area so you're never have to worry about backyard neighbours.

And while all that is wonderful, $14 million seems a bit steep.

The home sold back in 2014 for just under $5 million after spending nearly three years on the market.

And if you compare the photos of the home now versus seven years ago very little, if anything, has been changed or upgraded.

Granted the market has gone up considerably in the last few years, but it definitely hasn't almost tripled – we checked.

All this to say, it will probably be a while before this home finds a buyer and it will likely go for under asking.