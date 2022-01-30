Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

This is what a $14 million mansion in Vaughan looks like

This home looks like it came straight out of a fairytale book. Even the street the mansion is on – Nightfall Court – seems like it belongs in fantasy land.

And yet, this storybook home is located in the very real land of Vaughan, Ontario.  

Listed for $13,890,000, 30 Nightfall Court is a seven bedroom, seven bathroom French Chateau-inspired mansion with over 11,000 square-feet of living space.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The foyer. 

The home is ornate, and definitely not to everyone's taste, but there's a clear sense of craftsmanship and attention to detail featured throughout the home. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The living room with crown moulding and a gas fireplace. 

Inside you'll see nods to old world architecture everywhere with things like Romanesque ceilings and Renaissance moudlings.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The library with a coffered ceiling, wainscotting and a gas fireplace. 

There are also Grecian and Roman colomns, dark wood coffered ceilings and moseleum-like fireplaces. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The kitchen with granite flooring. 

The kitchen was considered "Award Winning" in 2011 when it was first built, but now seems a bit on the dated side.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The butler's prep-kitchen 

That being said, it's still massive and could definitely cook up a feast.  

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The dining room with pocket doors and crown moulding. 

The home also has all the luxury features you'd want such as a butler's pantry, two laundry rooms, a heated six-car garage, a home theatre, a sound proof music room, a gym and the list goes on. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The wine cellar has an adjoining tasting room. 

And if that wasn't enough there's also a Chateau-like wine cellar with a tasting room, because what French Chateau inspired mansion isn't complete without a wine cellar?

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The backyard. 

Outside is just as impressive as the inside with a saltwater pool, lush professionally landscaped gardens and an indoor cabana. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

An aerial view of the home. 

The home also backs onto a conservation area so you're never have to worry about backyard neighbours. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The family room with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. 

And while all that is wonderful, $14 million seems a bit steep.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The primary ensuite bathroom with a Roman-like bath. 

The home sold back in 2014 for just under $5 million after spending nearly three years on the market.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The media room with a wet bar. 

And if you compare the photos of the home now versus seven years ago very little, if anything, has been changed or upgraded. 

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The primary bedroom features a walk-out to a private terrace and a walk-in closet. 

Granted the market has gone up considerably in the last few years, but it definitely hasn't almost tripled – we checked.

30 Nightfall Court Vaughan

The grand staircase with impressive crown moulding on the ceiling. 

All this to say, it will probably be a while before this home finds a buyer and it will likely go for under asking. 

Photos by

Winsold

