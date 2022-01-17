Toronto luxury home with saltwater pool drops its price to $9 million

Just a few years ago this home was a French manor-inspired house with ornate medallions and built-in furniture. But in 2020, 208 Dunvegan Road was completely renovated into a modern luxury home.

The home now boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,000-square-feet over three-storeys of luxury living.

The main floor is bright and airy with gorgeous herringbone hardwood floors.

The living room and dining room at the front of the home on opposite sides of the foyer.

The family room and kitchen are open concept, making it ideal for entertaining or just hanging out with the family.

There is a small office off the family room though if you need to get some work done.

The kitchen is everything you'd expect from a luxury home such as this. It comes complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a 16-foot centre island and trendy fluted glass cabinetry.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms split between the second and third level of the house.

The primary suite is massive and has a walk-in closet that looks like it should be on celebrity home tour show like MTV Cribs.

There's more space in the basement with an additional bedroom and a large rec room.

But the most stunning part of the home is the backyard.

The professionally landscaped yard with a saltwater pool is what dreams are made of.

And thanks to the multiple walk-outs the indoor / outdoor living aspect of the house is great for summer parties and family living.

However, despite all the wonderful things about this home it has been on and off the market since June last year and before the renovation it was also on the market for five months without selling.

Since the remodel first appeared on the market in 2021 it's dropped almost $1 million and is currently being listed for $8,998,800.

And that price still might be a bit high. HouseSigma, the website that uses AI to estimate house prices in the GTA, puts the value of this property at $8.3 million.

So you might be able to negotiate a lower selling price for the home.