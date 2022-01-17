Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

Toronto luxury home with saltwater pool drops its price to $9 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just a few years ago this home was a French manor-inspired house with ornate medallions and built-in furniture. But in 2020, 208 Dunvegan Road was completely renovated into a modern luxury home.

The home now boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,000-square-feet over three-storeys of luxury living. 

The main floor is bright and airy with gorgeous herringbone hardwood floors. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The dining room with a wine fridge. 

The living room and dining room at the front of the home on opposite sides of the foyer. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The family room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace while the kitchen has a banquette built into the centre island. 

The family room and kitchen are open concept, making it ideal for entertaining or just hanging out with the family. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The office features wainscotting. 

There is a small office off the family room though if you need to get some work done. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. 

The kitchen is everything you'd expect from a luxury home such as this. It comes complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a 16-foot centre island and trendy fluted glass cabinetry. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and a five-piece ensuite. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms split between the second and third level of the house. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The primary bedroom walk-in closet with a built-in centre island for extra storage. 

The primary suite is massive and has a walk-in closet that looks like it should be on celebrity home tour show like MTV Cribs. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The lower level rec room also has a built-in bar and walks out to the backyard. 

There's more space in the basement with an additional bedroom and a large rec room. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

A view of the backyard at night. 

But the most stunning part of the home is the backyard. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The patio overlooking the pool and the cabana. 

The professionally landscaped yard with a saltwater pool is what dreams are made of. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

The home has a balcony on the second flor as well as a main floor and basement walk-out. 

And thanks to the multiple walk-outs the indoor / outdoor living aspect of the house is great for summer parties and family living. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

However, despite all the wonderful things about this home it has been on and off the market since June last year and before the renovation it was also on the market for five months without selling. 

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

Another bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. 

Since the remodel first appeared on the market in 2021 it's dropped almost $1 million and is currently being listed for $8,998,800

208 Dunvegan Road Toronto

An outdoor seating area with a gas fire pit. 

And that price still might be a bit high. HouseSigma, the website that uses AI to estimate house prices in the GTA, puts the value of this property at $8.3 million. 

So you might be able to negotiate a lower selling price for the home. 

Photos by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto luxury home with saltwater pool drops its price to $9 million

This tiny two-bedroom house in Toronto in on sale for almost $3 million

A Toronto laneway house that went up in one single day will provide affordable housing

Young people way more likely to experience severe housing unaffordability in Toronto

These are the top three most expensive parking spaces in Toronto right now

Rich people are scooping up Toronto's luxury homes faster than ever

Historic house in Toronto that's been perfectly preserved on sale for $6 million

The most expensive home sold in Toronto last year went for millions under asking